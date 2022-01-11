Arsenal striker set for medical today ahead of announcement tomorrow

With Aubameyang away at AFCON, Arsenal’s choice of strikers in January is going to be reduced again, as it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Folarin Balogun is travelling up to Middlesbrough today for his medical ahead of his expected loan move to the Championship side that are very close to the play-off places at the moment.

Folarin Balogun joins Middlesbrough on loan from Arsenal, done deal. Balogun will undergo his medical tomorrow and then will be announced as new Boro player. 🔴 #AFC Arsenal have accepted also final details and clauses. Talks started five days ago and now completed. 🤝 #Boro pic.twitter.com/Z7H9kZpBS2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2022

It seems that this deal should have been done as soon as the window opened, but it has been delayed after Balogun tested positive for coronavirus, but hopefully he should now pass his medical at Boro after coming out of isolation.

We all know that Balogun has shown amazing talent in the U23 side, like Nketiah before him, and has been scoring goals for fun, but he has looked like a rabbit in the headlights when given chances at the senior level.

This is now the time for him to prove he can handle the rough and tumble of the Championship and prove that he has what it takes to become a top striker for Arsenal and save Arteta the need to buy another striker in the summer.

Middlesbrough are also keen for the youngster to help them get promotion to the Premier League, so this is going to be a very big test for Balogun. We all hope that he comes out with flying colours and fulfils his promise at last…