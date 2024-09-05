Arsenal striker target admits his release clause is probably too expensive

Viktor Gyökeres was one of the players Arsenal targeted for their squad during the summer transfer window.

The Swedish striker had an outstanding season with Sporting Club, which prompted Arsenal to add him to their transfer shortlist.

The Gunners had been tracking him for several months, and there were strong indications that he might join them before the window closed.

However, a move didn’t materialise, largely due to his release clause. Sporting was only willing to sell him for the full amount, which was set at €100 million.

Most clubs, including Arsenal, were reluctant to pay such a high fee for a striker who had only demonstrated top-level form for one season.

Gyökeres seems content with his club’s decision, though he acknowledges that his release clause is likely too high.

He said, as quoted by Sport Bladet:

“Of course. You want to play at the highest level. It (his €100m release clause) was probably a bit too much because nothing came of it. Of course it’s a lot of money. But we’ll see what happens next window…

“Nothing happened and it feels like I had a pretty good season. So yes, that’s probably why there was simply no move. But that’s what Sporting thinks I’m worth, and then you have to respect that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gyokeres is one of the best strikers around, and the Swede will make a good player for us, but we have to only sign him if it is at the right price.

