Arsenal striker target is convinced he will end up in the Premier League

Victor Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers by top European clubs this summer, and the Nigerian is currently considering his next move.

He and Napoli have already agreed that he can leave this summer, and his current contract includes a release clause.

Osimhen is unlikely to be part of Antonio Conte’s plans as the new Napoli manager, and both parties are waiting for offers.

Arsenal is interested in signing him, especially after being snubbed by Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners are now expected to turn their attention towards the Nigerian striker.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia are also courting Osimhen with offers of a huge salary, but the U17 World Cup Golden Boot winner wants to stay in Europe.

This preference is a boost for Arsenal. According to a report on Calcio Napoli, Osimhen wants to play in the Premier League and sees his future there, which enhances Arsenal’s and their rivals’ chances of signing him.

The Gunners now need to demonstrate that they are the most serious suitors by making a compelling offer to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen’s preference for the Premier League is a huge boost for us, but the striker will not come cheap, so we might have to break our transfer record to meet his release clause.

ADMIN COMMENT

