Arsenal striker target Jhon Duran revealed to be unhappy with Unai Emery at Villa

When the transfer window opens, Arsenal will need to do everything to clinch a deal for a striker. Most Gunners now agree that Kai Havertz needs a worthy rival for the Arsenal striker position.

Early in the season, the German international was scoring goals for fun at the Emirates Stadium, but as the games piled up, he was moved position and simply stopped scoring. Even though he didn’t score as frequently as he should have, he made a significant contribution and effectively tried to fill the void of Martin Odegaard’s absence.

Even still, Arsenal need a reliable goalscorer, which Havertz lacks, in order to compete for the crown. Well, if Arsenal is to recruit a striker, they must get it right this time, as the previous two signings, Gabriel Jesus and Havertz, have not worked out. Jhon Duran is one player that has the potential to revitalize Mikel Arteta’s offense.

Last month, AS Colombia stated that Arsenal was interested in him, and Villa would only let him move for 90 million euros. Football Insider has made an intriguing discovery that could potentially boost Arsenal’s interest in signing the Colombian assassin.

Duran is reportedly frustrated and upset that he has only made one start in 15 Aston Villa games since becoming available for selection. Apparently, the 20-year-old has openly addressed his frustrations with the Villa technical bench and his teammates, stating that he believes he should play more. He is growing frustrated with his role as a super sub when he should be leading the team.

The Villa technical bench is in a difficult situation; will they drop Ollie Watkins for Duran? The two definitely cannot play together, and doing so has a greater impact on the team because it would require them to significantly adjust their tactics, potentially destroying the progress they’ve accomplished thus far.

If Villa were wise, they would let Duran go, as his unhappiness could potentially harm the squad. Duran has six goals in 15 appearances this season, 14 from the bench, in the league and the Champions League combined.

Certainly, the Villa man is a goal scorer, and if Villa is savvy enough to entertain offers for him in the winter, Arsenal should pursue him. At Arsenal, I don’t think he’d have to worry about game time since coach Mikel Arteta won’t allow him to warm the bench if he can lead his team to victory, as the David Raya-Aaron Ramsdale situation demonstrated.

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…