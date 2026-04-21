Arsenal striker target keeps door open to changing clubs

Arsenal remain one of the clubs showing the strongest interest in signing Julian Alvarez at the end of this season. The forward is reportedly open to the possibility of a move, which could encourage the Gunners as they assess attacking options ahead of the next campaign.

Alvarez has been in outstanding form in Europe over recent terms and continues to prove himself as one of the most important players in the Atletico Madrid squad. His consistent displays have strengthened his reputation as a forward capable of delivering at the highest level.

Arsenal Monitoring Alvarez Situation

The Spanish club regard him as a key player and has publicly made it clear that he is not expected to leave at the end of this campaign. Despite that stance, interest in his signature from leading European sides has not disappeared.

Arsenal continue to press on with their interest because they believe he could make a major impact if he returns to the Premier League. The prospect of such a move is said to be one that the attacker does not reject, which may offer encouragement to potential suitors.

European Rivals Enter The Race

According to Sport Witness, Alvarez has kept the door open to leaving Atletico Madrid when the season concludes, which will be seen as positive news for Arsenal. However, the same report indicates that competition for his signature is intensifying as the summer window approaches.

The report further states that PSG and Barcelona are two clubs increasing their interest in the striker. Both sides are expected to attempt to bring him into their squads before Arsenal can complete any deal. That leaves Arsenal facing a significant challenge if they wish to secure one of their leading targets.

With several elite clubs involved, any pursuit is likely to become complicated and expensive. Arsenal may need to move quickly and present a convincing sporting project if they are to gain an advantage over their rivals in the battle for his services.