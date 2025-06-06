Arsenal striker target says yes to Manchester United

Arsenal appear to have shifted their focus to Benjamin Sesko in their ongoing search for a new striker, which could prove to be a significant decision ahead of the upcoming season. The Gunners have been in discussions with several potential targets in recent months, aiming to enhance their attacking options and take the next step in their pursuit of major silverware.

Mikel Arteta is now presented with an opportunity this summer to reinforce the areas of the squad that could make the difference between being contenders and becoming winners. His transfer activity in recent years has been largely successful, bringing in players who have elevated the quality of the team. With another competitive campaign on the horizon, there is growing anticipation that this transfer window will be critical to ending the club’s prolonged trophy drought.

Arsenal Narrow Focus as Gyokeres Nears United Move

Among the names linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, Viktor Gyokeres had emerged as a notable option. The Swedish striker has demonstrated his ability consistently over the last few seasons and has been strongly tipped for a move to the Premier League. However, as reported by Football365, Gyokeres is now unlikely to join Arsenal as he has reportedly agreed to a deal with Manchester United. Should that move be finalised, he would be reunited with his former manager at Sporting Club, Ruben Amorim.

While Gyokeres is undoubtedly a talented forward with proven ability, Arsenal may still benefit from their attention turning to Sesko. The young striker has shown promise and could offer the kind of attacking presence Arteta’s team requires to compete at the highest level.

Sesko Presents a Positive Alternative

Sesko may not have the same level of experience as some of Arsenal’s other targets, but his profile is appealing. He combines physicality, technical ability, and a keen eye for goal, making him a forward with considerable upside. With proper development and integration into the squad, Sesko could offer both immediate impact and long-term value. If the club manage to complete this signing, it could prove to be a crucial addition to the squad’s evolution under Arteta.

