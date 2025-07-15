Arsenal striker target sends transfer message to Gunners with latest social media antics

Benjamin Šeško appears determined to play Premier League football in red, even if it is not the iconic red and white of Arsenal.

Having lost patience with RB Leipzig’s stance and with Šeško’s camp unable to force a breakthrough, Arsenal turned their focus elsewhere, opting to pursue Viktor Gyökeres instead. While many expected the Slovenian striker to remain in Germany, recent signs suggest otherwise.

Šeško offered to Liverpool

In what feels like a pointed response to Arsenal’s decision, Šeško and his representatives have reportedly approached Liverpool to gauge interest in a potential move.

As reported by TBR Football, the 21-year-old’s camp is exploring alternatives after being overlooked by the Gunners.

Social media detectives were quick to note that Šeško recently began following Liverpool’s official account on Instagram, a move that has not gone unnoticed by fans given the current transfer narrative.

With Liverpool reportedly open to strengthening their attacking options as part of a busy summer window, it remains to be seen whether they pursue the opportunity to bring Šeško to Anfield.

While still admired by many at Arsenal, Gooners could understandably feel disappointed if he ends up leading the line for a domestic rival.

Gyökeres signs as Gunners reshape their attack

Meanwhile, Arsenal are working to secure the signing of Viktor Gyökeres after a week of intense negotiations behind the scenes.

The Swedish forward arrives off the back of a sensational season, having scored 54 goals in 52 appearances. Supporters will hope he can replicate that clinical form in North London.

After three successive campaigns of falling just short in the title race, fans are pinning their hopes on this being the year Mikel Arteta delivers.

With Gyökeres leading the line, Noni Madueke expected to follow, and potentially a move for Rodrygo still on the cards, Arsenal’s attack is being rebuilt with precision.

A reloaded midfield featuring Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, combined with a solid defensive core, leaves little room for excuses.

This season, everything is in place. It has to be the one.

