Arsenal striker target sends transfer message to Gunners with latest social media antics

Benjamin Šeško appears determined to play Premier League football in red, even if it is not the iconic red and white of Arsenal.
Having lost patience with RB Leipzig’s stance and with Šeško’s camp unable to force a breakthrough, Arsenal turned their focus elsewhere, opting to pursue Viktor Gyökeres instead. While many expected the Slovenian striker to remain in Germany, recent signs suggest otherwise.
Šeško offered to Liverpool
In what feels like a pointed response to Arsenal’s decision, Šeško and his representatives have reportedly approached Liverpool to gauge interest in a potential move.
As reported by TBR Football, the 21-year-old’s camp is exploring alternatives after being overlooked by the Gunners.
Social media detectives were quick to note that Šeško recently began following Liverpool’s official account on Instagram, a move that has not gone unnoticed by fans given the current transfer narrative.
With Liverpool reportedly open to strengthening their attacking options as part of a busy summer window, it remains to be seen whether they pursue the opportunity to bring Šeško to Anfield.
While still admired by many at Arsenal, Gooners could understandably feel disappointed if he ends up leading the line for a domestic rival.
Gyökeres signs as Gunners reshape their attack
Meanwhile, Arsenal are working to secure the signing of Viktor Gyökeres after a week of intense negotiations behind the scenes.
The Swedish forward arrives off the back of a sensational season, having scored 54 goals in 52 appearances. Supporters will hope he can replicate that clinical form in North London.
After three successive campaigns of falling just short in the title race, fans are pinning their hopes on this being the year Mikel Arteta delivers.
With Gyökeres leading the line, Noni Madueke expected to follow, and potentially a move for Rodrygo still on the cards, Arsenal’s attack is being rebuilt with precision.
A reloaded midfield featuring Martin Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, combined with a solid defensive core, leaves little room for excuses.
This season, everything is in place. It has to be the one.
Would you be gutted if Šeško joined Liverpool instead?
Let us know in the comments.
Daniel Onguko
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Would be more gutted if they sign Isak.
I’ll believe that when I see it.
According to reports Newcastle is bidding on Ekitike and LP is preparing a bid on Isak. Poor Sesko and RB just can’t catch a break.🤣 Has LP decided that if City115 can get away with it so can we?
Not at all, as I think we dodged a bullet.
If the reports are true, a player who insists on the kind of release clauses he wanted before he’d sign, is already damaged goods.. Cinlare his stance to that of Gyokeres, who, again if the reports are correct, is willing to give up money, persuade his agent to do the same and then threaten to go on strike in order to play for The Arsenal, meanwhile turning down any other approach for him, I suggest we have a committed player, who wants to succeed and comes with no strings attached.
Sesko and his club got too greedy and our club said enough is enough – great piece of long term business.
I agree Ken. We rolled out the red carpet over the last 2 windows and they wanted a different shade. From what little I’ve actually seen of Gyokeres’ behavior, I’m not sure if he’s committed to the Arsenal or that he might need to be committed, lol. Of course, we’ve had a few of those over the years with mixed results.🤣
Nobody is having such feelings for him cos what I appreciate is for a playerto show passion for a club bringing much money to purchase you out instead youre making them feel you’re special and bigger than the club , despite waiting for him since last summer when he sign a contract extension with his club arteta didn’t sign a striker bcos of him, we can sign gyokeres then, I feel no gutted signing for any pl team
His club simply got greedy accustomed to German clubs.
He should offer himself to Man U
I have no problem with a committed player like Gyokeres, infact I can’t wait to see him compete with his fellow swed, Alexander Isack in scoring goals and his competition with Haland to being te best striker will elevate our position into winning the tilttle.
Players like Sesko just want to make money for their clubs.and this is not our primary goal. I cant wait to to see Gyokeres start training with a gunners jersey.
Gyokeres not signed yet, apparently still some problems to sort out.
Now they’re supposedly haggling over the difficulty of the add-ons. My mother taught me well so I’m not going to reference the SL president here.
Yes, it goes on. Last I read it was reported to be about a “commission payment” – these things come out of the woodwork, don’t they.
I’d still be very surprised indeed if the deal wasn’t done though. There’s no particular rush.
I had read where the agent had actually offered to forgo his commission in order to move the net deal to the numbers SL wanted. Who knows, this thing has more nuts than a fruit cake.