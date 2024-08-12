Arsenal striker-target starts new season with a bang that shows he is worth the investment

In the final weeks of this transfer window, Arsenal is likely to sign a forward to bolster its attack. Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is one of the forwards being linked. Despite a high price tag of £85 million, which may be required to complete his transaction, the Swede is demonstrating he is worth every penny. Two games into the new season, he picks up where he left off last season (when he tallied 43 goals and 15 assists), as he already has one goal and three assists to his name.

His first goal of the season came on Saturday night in Sporting CP’s 3-1 win over Rio Ave, when he reminded us what a complete player he is by not only scoring and providing two assists but also directing play, as statistics show.

If the Arsenal scouts, who have been scouting the Swede, watched that game, which hinted at why he was the most productive player in Europe’s top leagues last season, they should be convincing the Arsenal executives why they ought to crown Arteta’s summer business with his swoop.

After departing Championship side Coventry last summer, the 26-year-old has continued to succeed in Portugal, demonstrating a combination of talent, speed, and goal-scoring ability that makes him an excellent match for Arteta’s project.

Arsenal has suffered from attacking inefficiency, and Gyokeres will undoubtedly improve not only that but also the overall quality of the group, pushing Kai Havertz to his full potential. With a proven striker joining Arteta’s initiative, Arteta should finally boast of his strongest attack ever.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

LAST CHANCE – Join in with Dan’s JustArsenal EPL Football Fantasy League here