Arsenal striker won England Women’s POTM v Sweden. Can she repeat against Ireland tonight?

Arsenal Women count four Lionesses within their ranks – Leah Williamson, Beth Mead, Lotte Wubben-Moy & Alessia Russo – all of whom are on international duty with Sarina Wiegman and the England Women squad this week, competing in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The Lionesses played the first of 2 qualifiers last week, when they faced Sweden at Wembley Stadium on Friday 5th April. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams taking 1 point.

Russo scored England’s only goal of the game, in the first half against Sweden, and she was one of England’s most switched-on players before she was substituted in the second half, but she was not happy with England’s performance overall. Arsenal legend Ian Wright was equally disappointed, saying: “England gave Sweden the impetus. We were very poor tonight, especially in the midfield area, where we were very sloppy. We are fortunate to not lose that game.”.

Next up, the Lionesses face Katie McCabe’s Ireland tonight, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The match kicks-off at 7.30PM UK, and will be shown live on RTE2 & ITV.

Hopefully Russo will score again for the Lionesses tonight!

Will you be tuning in to this game tonight? Or Arsenal v Bayern Munich Champions League QF?

Michelle M

