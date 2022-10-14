Arsenal strikes deal to play Serie A club in friendly during the World Cup

Arsenal has started making plans to stay active during the World Cup break.

The Gunners remain one of the leading clubs in Europe this season, and their biggest problem would be to keep their players fit during the World Cup next month and early December.

Mikel Arteta’s men know the task ahead of them is tough, and they have made a start to this campaign that requires so much to maintain.

They now plan to train and play a few matches with the remaining players during the global football showpiece.

The Daily Mirror reveals one team they will face is AC Milan after both clubs agreed to play each other to keep their players competitive during the break.

The report claims Arsenal will travel to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp, and during it, they will face the Italians.

The World Cup is an unwelcome distraction, and how we use it will play a key role in how we finish the season.

If our players become relaxed, we could lose momentum and start losing games after the break.

But if we keep them in competition mode through it, everyone will stay sharp and return to business as usual after the break.

