Arsenal stroll to three point win as Man United suffer

Arsenal have put in an impressive performance to leave Old Trafford with all three points this evening, with Manchester United having been second best since kick-off.
Arsenal started the match on top, and while we were not able to turn that advantage into a goal in the opening half, the signs were very much positive.
Willian had launched a shot off the crossbar, while both Aubameyang and Saka were getting in behind the defence and causing damage.
After last week’s result, following a similar dominant first-half display, you could have been forgiven for thinking the worst was yet to come, but the second-half was very much the same as the first.
Our team continued to dominate despite playing in United’s own backyard, but it took a penalty decision to change the game.
Aubameyang stepped up and made no mistake in sending David de Gea the wrong way, and with the lead, our manager opted to try and see out the result, bringing on two defenders for forwards in order to close out the game.
We soaked up plenty of pressure, and were deserving of all three points, and we can now put the negativity behind us after a tough couple of weeks.
Will that performance give us a much needed push as we look to push up the table? Should we still be worried that we haven’t managed to score from open play in any of our last three Premier League matches?
We were lucky, but a win at Old Trafford is an excellent work by the Gunners. The midfield is super solid with Partey and Elneny who was all over the field to press
The defenders did a good job too. As usual, 3-4-3 is perfect to counter big team’s attack and Lacazette/ Willian kept the ball well
Wouldnt say we were lucky at all, unlucky not to score from open play, utd didnt really threaten at all we were comfortable for 99% of the game, thoroughly deserved 3 points 🥳🥳
Cmon bro how was we lucky .
It was a good win against a big team ,just celebrate ,no need to look for negatives we get that way to much on here as it is .
All the doom and gloom and we are only 4 points off top spot
Lucky! Are you sure?🤫
Think we deserved the win.
Those who think 4-4-3 is the magical solution to our woes should think again. Tactics make formations work
How is that a lucky win?
Is it crack? Lol.
United were Lucky at the Old Trafford not to concede more than 1 game
LUCKY? SMMFH
What the hell do u mean by we were lucky. We played man utd from start till the 80min when we started to defend our lead. I hope Arteta knows this should be his starting midfield. No more xhaka and back passes please. Thank you very kindly. Our forwards were not efficient enough today if not, we would have beaten man utd at least 3-0. Great performance. Oh elneny. Oh Partey. Both Motd alongside holding and Gabriel. In fact everyone apart from the front 3 even though the front 3 still played better than recent games today.
Happy bunny then Kstix? 🙂
I’d like to see everyone that were moaning about the line up before the game kicked off.
Our best midfield game so far this season, Partey -Elneny controlled it.
Mogunna you really need to stop this your hatred of Arteta. Give the man a chance, that’s another disgraceful run he just ended.
We haven’t gotten a league win at Old Trafford for the past 14 years, Arteta just stopped that too.
Partey gives me how for our midfield.
It’s depressing if you go back to read comments made by some fans regarding the line up
Eddie,
Theres a segment of the JA population that simply relish
the opportunity to take shots at the players, MA and the
club regardless of the result or scenario. Certain people
just enjoy being miserable. It is what is is my friend.
Brilliant display by MA and his troops today. EVERYBODY
put in a commendable shift and the the Spaniard got
his tactics just right.
bring on Villa
Now that should be interesting!
Ace I’ve noticed too… There’s a section of fans on here who never want to say anything good regarding some players and the coach. Notice how the usual suspects who love attacking the coach are yet to comment? But they’re always the first to comment when we lose.
Top Gunner, Mogunna and Co…is it a thing with the sound of Gunna being in their names??
I agree with you Eddie. Every team has lost this season. Fans should support the manager. Arteta has won 2 trophies. Ole a d Lampard have won 0 trophies. We have to support the team.
This is just a start. Congratulations to Man utd for avoiding a heavy defeat.
You got it right Highbury Hero! Lol
Onwards and upwards!
Your prediction was correct, not that I doubted it lol!
👍
Elneny was immense. Great game. 9/10 for me.
Agree 100%
Partly was fantastic he has so much vision/awareness, awesome. Elnenny was great ,very comfortable on the ball and quick to close down.
Gabarell what a buy,
Very happy tonight
Highlight of the game for me was Elneny pressing in the 92nd minute. Huge!
well done Arsenal, the main point is we FINALLY get 3 points at Old Trafford. We needed this and Arteta and the team got the result. Much much better performance overall to. So happy!
Welcome the next Herbert Chapman!
Partey and Elneny all the way!
Elneny MOTM
👍
Elneny just had three days to rest before the big Man United game. He seems to have a double-lung stamina like Kante
Elneny the lungless! Full of running for the 90 mins. Absolutely impressive!
Gabriel, Partey and Elneny are crazy beasts, our spine is sorted!
Arteta two wins against Ole, things you love to see, was that Old Trafford please??
I think Xhaka may have to get used to Cup and Europa
league games for the foreseeable future.
El Neny/Partey/Gabriel should be the first names on the
EPL team sheet going forward.
ACE,
Make it Xhaka and Ceballos pls
I think a midfiled of Partey, Elneny and Saka is what we needed from what we saw today. They provide perfect balance. I know Saka was not at his best today but when he is which usually he is then we have a good Midfield now…
You are correct. However saka need more involvement. He gave Thierry so much work to do. Saka was practically absent today. We praise him when he does well and he had to really improve. The hype maybe not be good if he continue this way.
Gabriel Partey Tierney Elnenny and Auba were the catalyst to a sound win at hapless utd. Partey in midfield is a beast but if Elnenny can produce a performance like that more regularly, it would be a catalyst to build round. Controlled much of the game and it looks like the players are learning. The midfield without xhaka was a proper midfield. Well done.
This might prove that a left-footed DM isn’t always needed
Barca dominated Europe under Pep with three right footed midfielder
Liverpool also won UCL and EPL with three right-footed brute midfielders, who protect their defenders. I think Arteta tried to copy Klopp’s tactic at the Leicester game, but our midfielders were simply not accustomed to it
14 years in the making….. We still have the best defence in the league 😉
Elneny MOTM for me – take a bow!!
What a performance from the team, bloody superb!!
Oh and to see that smacked arse look on the Norwegian PE teacher’s face!!!
I’m absolutely buzzing, so happy, am going to celebrate by getting my Arsenal baubles out and put up the Christmas tree🎄
Ooh to
Ooh to be
Ooh to be a gooner…. very proud!!
14 long… loooong years!! (All my family / cousins are manc’s) finally sue… finally!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳
Best you get on it and start bragging, Rory 🤣 You’ve got a lot to make up for haha!!
Haha your not wrong sue!! *cracks knuckles in anticipation * 😋😎🥳🥳
Norwegian PE teacher LOL
Sue,
I would give Gab the MOTM, man has been on yellow since first half and was still solid. Elneny was something else today!
And to rub salt to their VAR infested wounds, we were the ones to get a penalty😂😂
Lets see the penchester fans call us pensenal now😂😂
Better than winning the cup. Congrat!
Long story short, MA outsmarted Ole(thats twice in a row)…💯💯
I will be honest, Arsenal winning at OT and Elneny putting such a performance is like a dream come true.
A good penalty from Auba as well
Now where are those man utd fans hiding…..bye guys got some talking to do…..😂😂😂
Nice one, Shakir!!! Hahaha we’ll find them! 😉
Ha ha already found them😂
Its war on whatsapp…😎
But the best part is one of the bros actually said that they should have had a penalty.😂😂😂
DEAD!
I really cant carry on…😂
😂😂 Ole Penchester, the first of his name!
how smooth is Partey,the boy is butter. Elneny is the only midfielder that gels with every midfielder he has played with
Good to win at Old Trafford after many years…
I would have been gutted if we lost this game going by the first half crisp play and miss chances. Glad it didn’t hurt us in the end.
Partey have really changed that midfield.
Elneny and Partey combo worked well today. The partey is gradually brining in the party.
The win was needed esp for arteta. Some fans need to get some slack off his back…
👍👍
Partey was a joy to watch 👊
Makes the game look so easy ,so so fcking impressed with him .
Big shout out to Elneny (who some self proclaimed experts said would never wear an Arsenal shirt again )
Also Bellerin and Tierney ,excellent form them both on the wings .
Overall a cagey affair but we deserved to win it ,and at old Trafford aswell .
Great finish to the weekend 👍after the lockdown news yesterday ,hope that Cheers up a few apoplectic that cannot get out for the next month .
*cheers up a few people *
That was not Old Trafford Dan!
Always get your facts right Dan…lol
?
I’m confused as well
Goonerboy is saying we played there like in the Emirates😁
Goonerboy wonder blunder
MOTM for me was Partey.
Him and Elneny did absolutely fantastic.
Partey controlled everything.
Arteta made the wise decision by retaining Elneny.
I’ve always said Elneny is just a good squad player. Not a bad one, but the his confidence seems to be growing and he could be vying for a starting spot
Definitely eddie! Also just warms my heart that we finally have a young, commanding beast of a CB for years to come, and hes only going to get better 🥳🥳
Yeah! And we haven’t seen much of Saliba but I bet he is gonna be good as well.
Jesus sid yes I totally forgot about saliba lol, if he gets to gab’s level we will be a unit!! 🥳🥳
Felt gutted when Leicester won at the Emirates for the first time over 40yrs. Now that we’ve won at Old Trafford for the first time in 14yrs, I feel a lot better.
Partey is immense. He’s so cool and confident on the ball, always driving the team forward.
Great win. I hope the tiny Tots lose today. 😜
Excellent.
Now come on Brighton!
Our first half display was the best since Arteta arrived.I take my hat off to Elneny and Partey who proved conclusively how well we can function in the absence of the ponderous Xhaka.Gabriel and Tierney were also excellent.As I forecast a win before the match and I think I will pour myself a deserving cold beer.
Take your bow, Grandad, take your bow!!
That headline is Cheeky as fvck!..I love it!..
We did stroll!
COYG!
And Jon fox and some other fans said elneny is nothing special? I remember then when Gotanidea used to say Wenger never really give elneny chance to prove himself, wow, Partey is just world class. Finally a win at utd. Arteta please use this same team against Villa.
Elneny won’t get the recognition he deserves from some because he was a wenger signing 👍
Lenohappy, glad you remembered as well 🤔
ken1945 I have always liked elneny, and I have always wish he succeed. That’s a world class performance from him.
It’s great you still remember that @Lenohappy. Elneny, Guendouzi and Ceballos have some vision to make through balls occasionally, which we rarely see from other midfielders at Arsenal
Bro, he did both the defensive and offensive parts fantastically! Him and Partey would have cried if we lost, considering the amount of chances they created in the first half.
Roy Keane is going potty on tv
Somebody should send him a box of Viagra for calling us soft
Ooh! You are awful
Elenney today reminded me so much of casemro of Madrid. Always first on manager’s list but not appreciated enough. What a first half….what a weekend first Madrid n then Arsenal. 😂🤣😂…only down side was lockdown announcement 😢
👍😁
Elneny and party should stay great balance.
And gabriel was a steal can’t believe how much we got him for.
Best defence in the league wood.
COYG
Leicester loss was painful but this is good. We have played city, Liverpool, Leicester and Utd. 4 big teams in 7games and still 4points behind the league leader. Today performance was great, our attackers needs to be clinical , and they are the reason we are still sloppy, hopefully the likes of lacca get their scoring boot
What a fantastic result from the boys And MA you have got everything 100%correct today.
Every player was fantastic and Elneny /Partey partnership looks unbeatable.
Bellerin is coming back to his best…. I could go on and on and on😁
Why some our fans run this group of players down I’ll never understand.
Just a magical all round performance – BRILLIANT!!
Well said Ken 👍
Spot on, Ken 👍
Good display by the boys to get the 3 pts but we need to be more clinical or we will have regrets at the end of this crazy season. Lacazette is soo frustating to watch does every thing good apart from shooting smh
Scholes just disrespected arsenal in the after match discussion
Him and Keane can EAD, two hapless United HASBENS
that just cant seem to enjoy life after futbol.
Amazing they actually get financially compensated
for being such transparent Manure homers.
😂😂
Deserved win at long last at Old Trafford. Happy for the valuable win, but the goals should’ve been more.
Elneny is not the most skillful player but gives 100% match after match. Also Partey,Gabriel, and Tierney all did very well.
How good is Eleney and Thomas in that midfield today. I rarely saw them pass today. Gabriel was a steal. Good performance from all the lad. They played like they want something from the game and they got it. More of this boys.
Thomas Partey’s contribution for @Arsenal today
79 touches
Completed 53/57 passes
11 x possession gained (most in match)
Won 10 duels – most by an Arsenal player in a PL game this season
3 dribbles completed
1 shot on target
Absolute beast mode today 😎
With Thomas in the base of our midfield we’re going to have partey after partey
Your not wrong bud!! Onwards and upwards!! 😋
What a match. Wish it didn’t have to end. This is actually how to park the Bus and still be praised for packing the Bus. Immediately I saw AMN and Mustafi about to come on I couldn’t stop laughing. Everyone was lit. Gabriel is a beast and my Man of The Match. Glad Mike was on our side today, good to see those wrong calls finally favouring us too. Tierney is class. Holding doesn’t look like he’s been away. This is the Bellerin we all have been crying out for, his return to form is heavily ignored, he has overcome that injury and is getting better by the day. From now henceforth it should always be Elneny Partey, those two are midfield beasts and can run for 200mins without getting tired. Elneny was chasing virtually everything down. Thomas recovery is top notch. Finally Auba ends his goal drought, Lacazette I’ll say less, Willian I’ll say even lesser. Overall it was such a great great performance. This is the first time I have actually enjoyed a team parking the Bus. Arteta got his tactics spot on today. What a match. Loved every single minute of it.
Gabriel, Partey, Elneny, Tierney and Bellerin were awesome
Great performance. In that match the only thing we were losing was Rob Holding’s hair!
Wait, am I the only one still scared that Man United can still get a penalty? 🤣🤣
There checking VAR as we speak 😂😂
Roy Keane is still going potty😂😂😂