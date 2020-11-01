Arsenal stroll to three point win as Man United suffer

Arsenal have put in an impressive performance to leave Old Trafford with all three points this evening, with Manchester United having been second best since kick-off.

Arsenal started the match on top, and while we were not able to turn that advantage into a goal in the opening half, the signs were very much positive.

Willian had launched a shot off the crossbar, while both Aubameyang and Saka were getting in behind the defence and causing damage.

After last week’s result, following a similar dominant first-half display, you could have been forgiven for thinking the worst was yet to come, but the second-half was very much the same as the first.

Our team continued to dominate despite playing in United’s own backyard, but it took a penalty decision to change the game.

Aubameyang stepped up and made no mistake in sending David de Gea the wrong way, and with the lead, our manager opted to try and see out the result, bringing on two defenders for forwards in order to close out the game.

We soaked up plenty of pressure, and were deserving of all three points, and we can now put the negativity behind us after a tough couple of weeks.

Will that performance give us a much needed push as we look to push up the table? Should we still be worried that we haven’t managed to score from open play in any of our last three Premier League matches?

