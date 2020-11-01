Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Arsenal stroll to three point win as Man United suffer

Arsenal have put in an impressive performance to leave Old Trafford with all three points this evening, with Manchester United having been second best since kick-off.

Arsenal started the match on top, and while we were not able to turn that advantage into a goal in the opening half, the signs were very much positive.

Willian had launched a shot off the crossbar, while both Aubameyang and Saka were getting in behind the defence and causing damage.

After last week’s result, following a similar dominant first-half display, you could have been forgiven for thinking the worst was yet to come, but the second-half was very much the same as the first.

Our team continued to dominate despite playing in United’s own backyard, but it took a penalty decision to change the game.

Aubameyang stepped up and made no mistake in sending David de Gea the wrong way, and with the lead, our manager opted to try and see out the result, bringing on two defenders for forwards in order to close out the game.

We soaked up plenty of pressure, and were deserving of all three points, and we can now put the negativity behind us after a tough couple of weeks.

Will that performance give us a much needed push as we look to push up the table? Should we still be worried that we haven’t managed to score from open play in any of our last three Premier League matches?

  1. gotanidea says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    We were lucky, but a win at Old Trafford is an excellent work by the Gunners. The midfield is super solid with Partey and Elneny who was all over the field to press

    The defenders did a good job too. As usual, 3-4-3 is perfect to counter big team’s attack and Lacazette/ Willian kept the ball well

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:33 pm

      Wouldnt say we were lucky at all, unlucky not to score from open play, utd didnt really threaten at all we were comfortable for 99% of the game, thoroughly deserved 3 points 🥳🥳

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:35 pm

        Cmon bro how was we lucky .
        It was a good win against a big team ,just celebrate ,no need to look for negatives we get that way to much on here as it is .
        All the doom and gloom and we are only 4 points off top spot

        Reply
    2. Declan says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:35 pm

      Lucky! Are you sure?🤫

      Reply
    3. Winston says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:37 pm

      Think we deserved the win.

      Those who think 4-4-3 is the magical solution to our woes should think again. Tactics make formations work

      Reply
    4. Eddie says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      How is that a lucky win?
      Is it crack? Lol.
      United were Lucky at the Old Trafford not to concede more than 1 game

      Reply
    5. ACE says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      LUCKY? SMMFH

      Reply
    6. Kstix says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:49 pm

      What the hell do u mean by we were lucky. We played man utd from start till the 80min when we started to defend our lead. I hope Arteta knows this should be his starting midfield. No more xhaka and back passes please. Thank you very kindly. Our forwards were not efficient enough today if not, we would have beaten man utd at least 3-0. Great performance. Oh elneny. Oh Partey. Both Motd alongside holding and Gabriel. In fact everyone apart from the front 3 even though the front 3 still played better than recent games today.

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:59 pm

        Happy bunny then Kstix? 🙂

        Reply
  2. Eddie says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    I’d like to see everyone that were moaning about the line up before the game kicked off.
    Our best midfield game so far this season, Partey -Elneny controlled it.
    Mogunna you really need to stop this your hatred of Arteta. Give the man a chance, that’s another disgraceful run he just ended.
    We haven’t gotten a league win at Old Trafford for the past 14 years, Arteta just stopped that too.
    Partey gives me how for our midfield.
    It’s depressing if you go back to read comments made by some fans regarding the line up

    Reply
    1. ACE says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:37 pm

      Eddie,

      Theres a segment of the JA population that simply relish
      the opportunity to take shots at the players, MA and the
      club regardless of the result or scenario. Certain people
      just enjoy being miserable. It is what is is my friend.

      Brilliant display by MA and his troops today. EVERYBODY
      put in a commendable shift and the the Spaniard got
      his tactics just right.

      bring on Villa

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:40 pm

        Now that should be interesting!

        Reply
      2. Eddie says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:46 pm

        Ace I’ve noticed too… There’s a section of fans on here who never want to say anything good regarding some players and the coach. Notice how the usual suspects who love attacking the coach are yet to comment? But they’re always the first to comment when we lose.
        Top Gunner, Mogunna and Co…is it a thing with the sound of Gunna being in their names??

        Reply
    2. Skills1000 says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:58 pm

      I agree with you Eddie. Every team has lost this season. Fans should support the manager. Arteta has won 2 trophies. Ole a d Lampard have won 0 trophies. We have to support the team.

      Reply
  3. Highbury Hero says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    This is just a start. Congratulations to Man utd for avoiding a heavy defeat.

    Reply
    1. Winston says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      You got it right Highbury Hero! Lol

      Onwards and upwards!

      Reply
    2. Sid says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:50 pm

      Your prediction was correct, not that I doubted it lol!

      Reply
    3. SueP says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:52 pm

      👍

      Reply
  4. OZGooner says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Elneny was immense. Great game. 9/10 for me.

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:36 pm

      Agree 100%

      Reply
    2. Goaldan says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:40 pm

      Partly was fantastic he has so much vision/awareness, awesome. Elnenny was great ,very comfortable on the ball and quick to close down.
      Gabarell what a buy,

      Very happy tonight

      Reply
    3. Trudeau says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:51 pm

      Highlight of the game for me was Elneny pressing in the 92nd minute. Huge!

      Reply
  5. RSH says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    well done Arsenal, the main point is we FINALLY get 3 points at Old Trafford. We needed this and Arteta and the team got the result. Much much better performance overall to. So happy!

    Reply
  6. Winston says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Welcome the next Herbert Chapman!

    Partey and Elneny all the way!

    Elneny MOTM

    Reply
    1. Mohsan says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:34 pm

      👍

      Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:35 pm

      Elneny just had three days to rest before the big Man United game. He seems to have a double-lung stamina like Kante

      Reply
      1. Winston says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:47 pm

        Elneny the lungless! Full of running for the 90 mins. Absolutely impressive!

        Reply
  7. Goonerboy says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Gabriel, Partey and Elneny are crazy beasts, our spine is sorted!

    Arteta two wins against Ole, things you love to see, was that Old Trafford please??

    Reply
    1. ACE says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      I think Xhaka may have to get used to Cup and Europa
      league games for the foreseeable future.

      El Neny/Partey/Gabriel should be the first names on the
      EPL team sheet going forward.

      Reply
      1. Goonerboy says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:47 pm

        ACE,

        Make it Xhaka and Ceballos pls

        Reply
  8. Mohsan says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    I think a midfiled of Partey, Elneny and Saka is what we needed from what we saw today. They provide perfect balance. I know Saka was not at his best today but when he is which usually he is then we have a good Midfield now…

    Reply
    1. Babari says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:47 pm

      You are correct. However saka need more involvement. He gave Thierry so much work to do. Saka was practically absent today. We praise him when he does well and he had to really improve. The hype maybe not be good if he continue this way.

      Reply
  9. Reggie says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Gabriel Partey Tierney Elnenny and Auba were the catalyst to a sound win at hapless utd. Partey in midfield is a beast but if Elnenny can produce a performance like that more regularly, it would be a catalyst to build round. Controlled much of the game and it looks like the players are learning. The midfield without xhaka was a proper midfield. Well done.

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:39 pm

      This might prove that a left-footed DM isn’t always needed

      Reply
      1. Bad Ebening says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:56 pm

        Barca dominated Europe under Pep with three right footed midfielder

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          November 1, 2020 at 7:04 pm

          Liverpool also won UCL and EPL with three right-footed brute midfielders, who protect their defenders. I think Arteta tried to copy Klopp’s tactic at the Leicester game, but our midfielders were simply not accustomed to it

          Reply
  10. Sue says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    14 years in the making….. We still have the best defence in the league 😉
    Elneny MOTM for me – take a bow!!
    What a performance from the team, bloody superb!!
    Oh and to see that smacked arse look on the Norwegian PE teacher’s face!!!
    I’m absolutely buzzing, so happy, am going to celebrate by getting my Arsenal baubles out and put up the Christmas tree🎄
    Ooh to
    Ooh to be
    Ooh to be a gooner…. very proud!!

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      14 long… loooong years!! (All my family / cousins are manc’s) finally sue… finally!!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:39 pm

        Best you get on it and start bragging, Rory 🤣 You’ve got a lot to make up for haha!!

        Reply
        1. Defund The Media says:
          November 1, 2020 at 6:43 pm

          Haha your not wrong sue!! *cracks knuckles in anticipation * 😋😎🥳🥳

          Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:40 pm

      Norwegian PE teacher LOL

      Reply
    3. Goonerboy says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:44 pm

      Sue,

      I would give Gab the MOTM, man has been on yellow since first half and was still solid. Elneny was something else today!

      Reply
    4. Sid says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:53 pm

      And to rub salt to their VAR infested wounds, we were the ones to get a penalty😂😂
      Lets see the penchester fans call us pensenal now😂😂

      Reply
    5. lcw says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      Better than winning the cup. Congrat!

      Reply
  11. Shakir says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Long story short, MA outsmarted Ole(thats twice in a row)…💯💯

    I will be honest, Arsenal winning at OT and Elneny putting such a performance is like a dream come true.

    A good penalty from Auba as well

    Now where are those man utd fans hiding…..bye guys got some talking to do…..😂😂😂

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      Nice one, Shakir!!! Hahaha we’ll find them! 😉

      Reply
      1. Shakir says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:51 pm

        Ha ha already found them😂
        Its war on whatsapp…😎

        But the best part is one of the bros actually said that they should have had a penalty.😂😂😂
        DEAD!
        I really cant carry on…😂

        Reply
        1. Sid says:
          November 1, 2020 at 6:55 pm

          😂😂 Ole Penchester, the first of his name!

          Reply
  12. Phezi says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    how smooth is Partey,the boy is butter. Elneny is the only midfielder that gels with every midfielder he has played with

    Reply
  13. Uzi Ozil says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Good to win at Old Trafford after many years…

    I would have been gutted if we lost this game going by the first half crisp play and miss chances. Glad it didn’t hurt us in the end.

    Partey have really changed that midfield.

    Elneny and Partey combo worked well today. The partey is gradually brining in the party.

    The win was needed esp for arteta. Some fans need to get some slack off his back…

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      November 1, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      👍👍

      Reply
  14. Dan kit says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Partey was a joy to watch 👊
    Makes the game look so easy ,so so fcking impressed with him .
    Big shout out to Elneny (who some self proclaimed experts said would never wear an Arsenal shirt again )
    Also Bellerin and Tierney ,excellent form them both on the wings .
    Overall a cagey affair but we deserved to win it ,and at old Trafford aswell .
    Great finish to the weekend 👍after the lockdown news yesterday ,hope that Cheers up a few apoplectic that cannot get out for the next month .

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      *cheers up a few people *

      Reply
    2. Goonerboy says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:45 pm

      That was not Old Trafford Dan!

      Reply
      1. Goonerboy says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:46 pm

        Always get your facts right Dan…lol

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          November 1, 2020 at 6:48 pm

          ?

          Reply
          1. SueP says:
            November 1, 2020 at 6:54 pm

            I’m confused as well

            Reply
          2. Sid says:
            November 1, 2020 at 6:57 pm

            Goonerboy is saying we played there like in the Emirates😁

            Reply
        2. Defund The Media says:
          November 1, 2020 at 6:57 pm

          Goonerboy wonder blunder

          Reply
  15. Eddie says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    MOTM for me was Partey.
    Him and Elneny did absolutely fantastic.
    Partey controlled everything.
    Arteta made the wise decision by retaining Elneny.
    I’ve always said Elneny is just a good squad player. Not a bad one, but the his confidence seems to be growing and he could be vying for a starting spot

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:47 pm

      Definitely eddie! Also just warms my heart that we finally have a young, commanding beast of a CB for years to come, and hes only going to get better 🥳🥳

      Reply
      1. Sid says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:59 pm

        Yeah! And we haven’t seen much of Saliba but I bet he is gonna be good as well.

        Reply
        1. Defund The Media says:
          November 1, 2020 at 7:01 pm

          Jesus sid yes I totally forgot about saliba lol, if he gets to gab’s level we will be a unit!! 🥳🥳

          Reply
  16. Namo says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Felt gutted when Leicester won at the Emirates for the first time over 40yrs. Now that we’ve won at Old Trafford for the first time in 14yrs, I feel a lot better.
    Partey is immense. He’s so cool and confident on the ball, always driving the team forward.
    Great win. I hope the tiny Tots lose today. 😜

    Reply
  17. Ed says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Excellent.
    Now come on Brighton!

    Reply
  18. Grandad says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Our first half display was the best since Arteta arrived.I take my hat off to Elneny and Partey who proved conclusively how well we can function in the absence of the ponderous Xhaka.Gabriel and Tierney were also excellent.As I forecast a win before the match and I think I will pour myself a deserving cold beer.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      Take your bow, Grandad, take your bow!!

      Reply
  19. Jimmy Bauer says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    That headline is Cheeky as fvck!..I love it!..
    We did stroll!
    COYG!

    Reply
  20. Lenohappy says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    And Jon fox and some other fans said elneny is nothing special? I remember then when Gotanidea used to say Wenger never really give elneny chance to prove himself, wow, Partey is just world class. Finally a win at utd. Arteta please use this same team against Villa.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:50 pm

      Elneny won’t get the recognition he deserves from some because he was a wenger signing 👍

      Reply
    2. ken1945 says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:50 pm

      Lenohappy, glad you remembered as well 🤔

      Reply
      1. Lenohappy says:
        November 1, 2020 at 6:56 pm

        ken1945 I have always liked elneny, and I have always wish he succeed. That’s a world class performance from him.

        Reply
    3. gotanidea says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:59 pm

      It’s great you still remember that @Lenohappy. Elneny, Guendouzi and Ceballos have some vision to make through balls occasionally, which we rarely see from other midfielders at Arsenal

      Reply
    4. Sid says:
      November 1, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      Bro, he did both the defensive and offensive parts fantastically! Him and Partey would have cried if we lost, considering the amount of chances they created in the first half.

      Reply
  21. SueP says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Roy Keane is going potty on tv

    Reply
    1. Winston says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      Somebody should send him a box of Viagra for calling us soft

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        November 1, 2020 at 7:04 pm

        Ooh! You are awful

        Reply
  22. Mohsan says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Elenney today reminded me so much of casemro of Madrid. Always first on manager’s list but not appreciated enough. What a first half….what a weekend first Madrid n then Arsenal. 😂🤣😂…only down side was lockdown announcement 😢

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      November 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      👍😁

      Reply
  23. speedy says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Elneny and party should stay great balance.
    And gabriel was a steal can’t believe how much we got him for.
    Best defence in the league wood.
    COYG

    Reply
  24. Adajim says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Leicester loss was painful but this is good. We have played city, Liverpool, Leicester and Utd. 4 big teams in 7games and still 4points behind the league leader. Today performance was great, our attackers needs to be clinical , and they are the reason we are still sloppy, hopefully the likes of lacca get their scoring boot

    Reply
  25. ken1945 says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:47 pm

    What a fantastic result from the boys And MA you have got everything 100%correct today.

    Every player was fantastic and Elneny /Partey partnership looks unbeatable.
    Bellerin is coming back to his best…. I could go on and on and on😁
    Why some our fans run this group of players down I’ll never understand.
    Just a magical all round performance – BRILLIANT!!

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:51 pm

      Well said Ken 👍

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      November 1, 2020 at 7:01 pm

      Spot on, Ken 👍

      Reply
  26. Ackshay says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:49 pm

    Good display by the boys to get the 3 pts but we need to be more clinical or we will have regrets at the end of this crazy season. Lacazette is soo frustating to watch does every thing good apart from shooting smh

    Reply
  27. Palash says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Scholes just disrespected arsenal in the after match discussion

    Reply
    1. ACE says:
      November 1, 2020 at 6:56 pm

      Him and Keane can EAD, two hapless United HASBENS
      that just cant seem to enjoy life after futbol.

      Amazing they actually get financially compensated
      for being such transparent Manure homers.

      Reply
      1. Sid says:
        November 1, 2020 at 7:03 pm

        😂😂

        Reply
  28. Gily says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    Deserved win at long last at Old Trafford. Happy for the valuable win, but the goals should’ve been more.
    Elneny is not the most skillful player but gives 100% match after match. Also Partey,Gabriel, and Tierney all did very well.

    Reply
  29. Mobella says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    How good is Eleney and Thomas in that midfield today. I rarely saw them pass today. Gabriel was a steal. Good performance from all the lad. They played like they want something from the game and they got it. More of this boys.

    Reply
  30. Defund The Media says:
    November 1, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Thomas Partey’s contribution for @Arsenal today
    79 touches
    Completed 53/57 passes
    11 x possession gained (most in match)
    Won 10 duels – most by an Arsenal player in a PL game this season
    3 dribbles completed
    1 shot on target

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      November 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      Absolute beast mode today 😎

      Reply
    2. Bad Ebening says:
      November 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

      With Thomas in the base of our midfield we’re going to have partey after partey

      Reply
      1. Defund The Media says:
        November 1, 2020 at 7:04 pm

        Your not wrong bud!! Onwards and upwards!! 😋

        Reply
  31. Chapo says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    What a match. Wish it didn’t have to end. This is actually how to park the Bus and still be praised for packing the Bus. Immediately I saw AMN and Mustafi about to come on I couldn’t stop laughing. Everyone was lit. Gabriel is a beast and my Man of The Match. Glad Mike was on our side today, good to see those wrong calls finally favouring us too. Tierney is class. Holding doesn’t look like he’s been away. This is the Bellerin we all have been crying out for, his return to form is heavily ignored, he has overcome that injury and is getting better by the day. From now henceforth it should always be Elneny Partey, those two are midfield beasts and can run for 200mins without getting tired. Elneny was chasing virtually everything down. Thomas recovery is top notch. Finally Auba ends his goal drought, Lacazette I’ll say less, Willian I’ll say even lesser. Overall it was such a great great performance. This is the first time I have actually enjoyed a team parking the Bus. Arteta got his tactics spot on today. What a match. Loved every single minute of it.

    Reply
  32. Bad Ebening says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Gabriel, Partey, Elneny, Tierney and Bellerin were awesome

    Reply
  33. Ed says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm

    Great performance. In that match the only thing we were losing was Rob Holding’s hair!

    Reply
  34. Lenohappy says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    Wait, am I the only one still scared that Man United can still get a penalty? 🤣🤣

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      November 1, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      There checking VAR as we speak 😂😂

      Reply
  35. SueP says:
    November 1, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Roy Keane is still going potty😂😂😂

    Reply

