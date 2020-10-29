Arsenal stroll to victory as Dundalk mistakes punished

Arsenal have maintained their 100% record in the Europa League so far, with a 3-0 victory over Dundalk at the Emirates.
The Irish side started the match brightly, forcing our goalkeeper into an early save, and while our side started slowly, we grew into a controlling position after the half-hour mark.
Arsenal were not pushing the task too hard, waiting for their chances to arise, and that is just what happened.
Eddie Nketiah found himself surrounded by Dundalk players as a corner has clattered into space, and he made no mistake of getting it into the net.
We barely had time to celebrate the opener before we had doubled our lead, when Nicolas Pepe’s blocked shot fell into the path of youngster Joe Willock, who fired strongly into the net.
We expected the team to open up in the second half, with the hope that the Irish side would take some chances in hope of getting an unlikely result, but it wasn’t long before Nicolas Pepe had put us three ahead.
The Ivory Coast international blasted a neat right-footed effort out of reach of their goalkeeper, putting the game to bed.
Some players used the advantage to play with more freedom, while our opponents decided enough was enough and attempted to keep the score as it was.
Arsenal will have no reason to complain, getting the result they wanted, but fans will have wanted more goals in what turned out to be a comfortable victory.
Should the team have gone out to get a big morale boosting victory, or was there no need to risk injury and effort with the big game against Manchester United only days away?
Patrick
Was nice and controlled. I think I enjoyed most of it. The complaint I had concerning Auba and Laca sort of was visualized today. Many of our opportunities came because Eddie came out and played a give and go with Willock. Pepe could successfully play a one-two with someone. With Laca and Auba, they just both look club footed. Like they can’t play one deft touch and keep moving. I feel like this game should be a case study for Sunday. Move the ball fast and move it smooth.
I don’t know who’ll replace Nelson against utd, but it better be someone with vision.
We may see a Willian-Aubameyang-Pepe front three. But as you said, Auba is a little slow in One-twos, but maybe he can play in people like he did with Saka against city.
I would go with Saka Auba Pepe, but rather than play them as a front three , I’d play the two slightly behind Auba. Consider how Auba and Saka weren’t really wingers against Leicester. I’d still go with one CM wide right and the other wide left (Xhaka and Elneny hopefully) and push Tierney and Bellerin all the way up to stretch the Utd defense. My worry would be how well Auba handles the physical battle with two big centerbacks.
My other worry would be how Mustafi deals with not having two permanently stationed holding midfielders infront of him to cusion the attacks.
I’d still stick with bypassing Partey in the buildup and only using him to recycle posession.
Good win. Could have scored more but not complaining. Reasonable runout for Balogun, he is a different player to Eddie in that he favours the conservative press(what I saw in this match, not seen his U 18 or U 23 matches). Nelson and Willock had fun. Even Kola had a decent game. Let’s hopefully win on Sunday.
COYG!
Willock and Nelson just enjoying themselves.
Rare to see a match without a single yellow. The Dundalk didn’t even commit a single foul – wow!
Congrats to them for their dogged defending, otherwise…
I was happy with it, especially in the 2nd half…. Nelson and Willock played well… my only wish was for a Kolasinac goal 😁 Great goal from Pepe – job done!
Fair play to Dundalk… they put a good shift in, especially in the first half..
Biggest surprise of the night? Pepe has a right foot!
I liked a lot of Nelson’s game but his final decision making wasnt great. I know he’s not even close to this guy but dare I say he’s got a bit of Raheem Sterling in his game.
Pepe has a right foot!! Well, blow me down 😂😂
Good to see Nelson and Willock dance in the field. Nelson was really determined to showcase his skills and hoepefully he can be a super sub at the Old Trafford
If Nelson can dribble and hold the ball like that in EPL, we will solve our winger issue
He needs to be able to pass the ball to someone to score. Dribbling and holding won’t do the trick.
Am really happy for the win it’s a confidence booster for the lads going up against man United this weekend after the loss to Leicester and I really pleased with Nelson performance, he really need this game for a boost. Nketiah is not good to lead the line for arsenal and pepe what a waste of 72mil, apart from the goal he was p*ss poor and arteta really need to introduce balogun more he was will to make those runs in behind the defenders which was neglected from our passive side ways passing but all the same am really happy for the win and lads unto the next game…
Nelson can only improve his final ball if he is given more game time to become match aware.Willock was impressive tonight on and off the ball.They both did well.
Agree with Nelson. Was initially glad he didn’t go on loan but maybe half a season of regular football at a club like Brighton would do wonders. Really like his potential but need to see it against better competition
He finally shut some people up; those who keep accusing him of being one footed and stuff.
I meant Pepe
To be fair Gily, that must be the first time the ball has touched his right foot since he arrived! It was a great strike though and I’ll gladly shut up if he shows it more consistently
No injuries – Woohoo!!!
Much beter performance, we played at a good tempo used the ball well created good space for each other good movement off the ball good energy beter going forward we need this type of performance to build confidence and keep everyone on their toes yes the opposition made mistakes but we forced them into making them with our clever press tonight really enjoyed watching this game keep it coming
Good performance from everyone on the pitch, willock, Niles & nelson showed they can start games. I’m sorry arteta only gives time to Ceballos or Willian Xhaka instead
Leno
Bellerin Gabriel – Mustafi tierny
Partey
Nelson. Willock
Auba. Laca. Saka
But Arteta will play
Leno
Bellerin Mustafi Luiz Tierny
Partey.
Ceballos. Xhaka
Pepe. Auba. Saka
A good 11, but must at no case play Luiz
I like the way Nelson ran with the ball to the opposition. We must have more of this against the epl sides rather than passing all over the pictch.
As for Pepe ,I think Arsenak have been suckered into paying an obscene amount for him
He still has to prove his worth