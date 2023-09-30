Arsenal stroll to victory over a woeful Bournemouth side

Describing this victory as a casual walk in the park would not be an exaggeration and Arsenal undoubtedly deserved their comfortable 4-0 win against a struggling Bournemouth side this afternoon.

Arsenal found the back of the net through Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White and to be honest, the margin of victory could have been even more substantial.

None of the goals was extraordinary; Saka’s goal came from close range after Jesus’ header hit the woodwork following a splendid Odegaard cross, while Odegaard and Havertz both converted penalty kicks and Ben White converted from a corner with his head. Overall, it resembled more of a practice session than a Premier League fixture.

The team’s performance was incredibly efficient. Declan Rice excelled in the midfield, David Raya showcased his distribution skills and William Saliba displayed his usual masterful abilities. In fact, every single player on the team performed at the highest level.

A heartwarming moment occurred when Saka and Odegaard allowed Havertz to take the second penalty, demonstrating the unity within the Arsenal squad and their awareness of the criticism Havertz faced.

All in all, this was a job well executed and should provide the team with confidence heading into their upcoming Premier League clashes against Manchester City and Chelsea, both of which are expected to be far more challenging than the test Bournemouth presented today.