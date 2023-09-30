Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal stroll to victory over a woeful Bournemouth side

Describing this victory as a casual walk in the park would not be an exaggeration and Arsenal undoubtedly deserved their comfortable 4-0 win against a struggling Bournemouth side this afternoon.

Arsenal found the back of the net through Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White and to be honest, the margin of victory could have been even more substantial.

None of the goals was extraordinary; Saka’s goal came from close range after Jesus’ header hit the woodwork following a splendid Odegaard cross, while Odegaard and Havertz both converted penalty kicks and Ben White converted from a corner with his head. Overall, it resembled more of a practice session than a Premier League fixture.

The team’s performance was incredibly efficient. Declan Rice excelled in the midfield, David Raya showcased his distribution skills and William Saliba displayed his usual masterful abilities. In fact, every single player on the team performed at the highest level.

A heartwarming moment occurred when Saka and Odegaard allowed Havertz to take the second penalty, demonstrating the unity within the Arsenal squad and their awareness of the criticism Havertz faced.

All in all, this was a job well executed and should provide the team with confidence heading into their upcoming Premier League clashes against Manchester City and Chelsea, both of which are expected to be far more challenging than the test Bournemouth presented today.

  2. It was a highly entertaining game. Bournemouth’s decision to play openly must be applauded

    I hope Saka will be fit when Man City come to visit. If Wolves could beat them, Arsenal should be able to do it too

  3. A perfect day – three points, four goals – Invincibles record intact for yet another season and everything’s set up for the city game – can’t wait!!

    2. I never fear for it to be broken at least in my generation. I mean no disrespect but it takes an extremely daft person to not understand what a feat and near impossible the invincible achievement is!

  6. What a difference a week makes. The negativity and outrage at being unbeaten having finished 2nd last year to a treble winning team was insane this week. Now if we beat City we could potentially be top and unbeaten if Liverpool and Spurs draw and either way unbeaten and above City. Fact some were legitimately calling for Arteta’s head or indirectly doing so by going after him in a ridiculous over the top manner is utterly insane.

  7. Good 4 goals n clean sheet but Nketiah n Havez still liability. We can’t win EPL with average striker with Jesus alone who is just above average striker. He is not even Sanchez level. No team win EPL with average striker.

  9. A good 3 points against a woeful Bournemouth, no frights, no mishaps and routine. A little disappointed that we struggled to score/create in open play against them but not a worry. A great surprise that City were toppled, shows they are beatable, so a great chance next week.

  10. Up Gunners, this is the result we will like to be seen against Manchester city. It is doable, they looked ordinary without Rodri.

