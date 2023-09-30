Arsenal stroll to victory over a woeful Bournemouth side

Describing this victory as a casual walk in the park would not be an exaggeration and Arsenal undoubtedly deserved their comfortable 4-0 win against a struggling Bournemouth side this afternoon.
Arsenal found the back of the net through Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White and to be honest, the margin of victory could have been even more substantial.
None of the goals was extraordinary; Saka’s goal came from close range after Jesus’ header hit the woodwork following a splendid Odegaard cross, while Odegaard and Havertz both converted penalty kicks and Ben White converted from a corner with his head. Overall, it resembled more of a practice session than a Premier League fixture.
The team’s performance was incredibly efficient. Declan Rice excelled in the midfield, David Raya showcased his distribution skills and William Saliba displayed his usual masterful abilities. In fact, every single player on the team performed at the highest level.
A heartwarming moment occurred when Saka and Odegaard allowed Havertz to take the second penalty, demonstrating the unity within the Arsenal squad and their awareness of the criticism Havertz faced.
All in all, this was a job well executed and should provide the team with confidence heading into their upcoming Premier League clashes against Manchester City and Chelsea, both of which are expected to be far more challenging than the test Bournemouth presented today.
Man city lost. Good news.
Would love what those melts now think of our tittle chances.
It was a highly entertaining game. Bournemouth’s decision to play openly must be applauded
I hope Saka will be fit when Man City come to visit. If Wolves could beat them, Arsenal should be able to do it too
A perfect day – three points, four goals – Invincibles record intact for yet another season and everything’s set up for the city game – can’t wait!!
Spurs & Liverpool are still unbeaten Ken, but one will probably lose tonight.
But we’ve got to play them!!!
To be honest I missed that, your quite correct.
I never fear for it to be broken at least in my generation. I mean no disrespect but it takes an extremely daft person to not understand what a feat and near impossible the invincible achievement is!
Great performance from the boys. A vital win and a momentum booster as we mount our challenge, a trip to Lens next. COYG!!!
The game was so boring but city lost and that’s the most exciting thing haha
Four goals from an away game is exciting to me
Saliba and Gabriel were imperious….AND City lost. Not the same team without Rodri.
What a difference a week makes. The negativity and outrage at being unbeaten having finished 2nd last year to a treble winning team was insane this week. Now if we beat City we could potentially be top and unbeaten if Liverpool and Spurs draw and either way unbeaten and above City. Fact some were legitimately calling for Arteta’s head or indirectly doing so by going after him in a ridiculous over the top manner is utterly insane.
Well said mate, they dissolve under any slight pressure when there is absolutely nothing to worry about. I really felt for them i consoled their sorry self just last week.
There is a lot of the season left to play. It was always too early to become unduly negative.
Unfortunately, we have a number of injuries but we are still well placed to mount a good challenge.
Good 4 goals n clean sheet but Nketiah n Havez still liability. We can’t win EPL with average striker with Jesus alone who is just above average striker. He is not even Sanchez level. No team win EPL with average striker.
Yeah Skills, Man City’s defeat is the best news so far this season.
I’m so delighted with it.
Upward we go from here. COYG!!!
Yes Namo. May this trend continue for Man city. We must win the league this season.
A good 3 points against a woeful Bournemouth, no frights, no mishaps and routine. A little disappointed that we struggled to score/create in open play against them but not a worry. A great surprise that City were toppled, shows they are beatable, so a great chance next week.
Up Gunners, this is the result we will like to be seen against Manchester city. It is doable, they looked ordinary without Rodri.
Its our chance to kick them while tgey are down. Rodri is turning out to be a big miss for them but it shouldn’t be. Great chance to beat them at our patch.