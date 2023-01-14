Arsenal strongly linked to try again for last winter’s top transfer target

Is Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal a move that excites you, or do you not want to be disappointed like the last time Arsenal pursued him? If you’ve been following the various transfer rumours over the last few weeks, you’ll know that Vlahovic could be on his way to the Emirates,

We all know that this time last year, Vlahovic was highly valued by Arteta and Edu and According to CMW, the Serbian is free to leave Juventus. Maximilliano Allegri does not see Vlahovic as a key part of his plans, and there has been speculation that prior to the World Cup, the striker wasn’t giving his best because he was saving himself for the World Cup, a claim that has left Juve fans feeling cheated that they would not complain offloading one of their biggest buys in 2022.

Arsenal are back in for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is valued at €110m. (La Repubblica) pic.twitter.com/0ITxmJkIqZ — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) January 13, 2023

Juve’s financial difficulties have also ensured that they need to make a major sale this year in order to balance their books. So, as things currently stand, Vlahovic is marketable.

On where he is going, CMW claims the Gunners are in pole position to sign their old flame from Juventus. With at least 110 million Euros, Arsenal could close the deal this winter, but it is more likely that this is a summer deal.

Given Vlahovic’s decision to snub a move to Arsenal for Juventus, one might wonder if it’s a decision he regrets at the moment.

