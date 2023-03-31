Arsenal strongly linked with a summer move for impressive Serie A midfielder

According to reports, Arsenal is looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of next season and has set their sights on Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Gunners had previously attempted to sign the Serbian international earlier in the season but he was not interested in a move to the Emirates at the time. However, it appears that Milinkovic-Savic has had a change of heart and is now open to a move to North London.

Corriere Dello Sport claims that Milinkovic-Savic’s agent is actively seeking offers of around €40 million for his client, who will enter the final year of his contract this summer. With six goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season, Lazio will likely be under pressure to sell the midfielder to avoid losing him for free next year.

Arsenal’s improved standing this season, with the possibility of winning the Premier League title and securing a Champions League spot, makes them an attractive destination for the 28-year-old. Milinkovic-Savic would provide much-needed cover and be a reliable partner for Thomas Partey in midfield. He possesses the ability to score, create and defend, and would add depth to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Although the reported fee of €40 million seems affordable for a club like Arsenal, the report suggests that the Gunners may attempt to sign the midfielder for a lower price of around €20-25 million due to his contract situation. It remains to be seen whether Lazio will be willing to cash in on the player for a nominal fee or hold out for a higher fee from potential suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic could be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s midfield, and with the player reportedly open to a move, it will be interesting to see if the Gunners make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

