Arsenal strongly linked with German international defender (plus video)

Arsenal’s search for defensive reinforcements have led them to express interest in RB Leipzig’s versatile defender/midfielder Benjamin Henrichs, as reported by Kicker in Germany. The Gunners have been monitoring Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo, who is expected to leave the Premier League champions following a falling out with manager Pep Guardiola.

But if a deal fails to materialize, they may be forced to look into alternatives.

❗️Talks between @Arsenal and the players management took place. Gunners considering Benjamin #Henrichs as a backup target. ➡️ Arteta, with a very good opinion about the German national

➡️ Contract at Leipzig until 2025;

important player for coach Rose. First call about the… pic.twitter.com/dKMwtVUlcz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 3, 2023

Henrichs, who was on loan at Bayern Munich last season, impressed with his performances as RB Leipzig secured the DFB-Pokal. The 26-year-old German international showcased his versatility, contributing four goals and three assists in 44 appearances across various competitions. His ability to play as a right-back, left-back, and defensive midfielder makes him an attractive prospect for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The defender possesses solid attributes in passing, finishing, tackling, and defensive contributions. Additionally, he excels in ball retention and intercepting passes, making him a well-rounded player. However, the Gunners’ pursuit of another full-back raises questions about their intentions in the transfer market.

The Gunners are already in the final stages of securing a deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, with a medical and official announcement expected in the coming week. With the Dutchman’s imminent arrival, the addition of Henrichs would make little sense as the London side already have Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White for cover.

As negotiations progress, Arsenal will have to consider the financial implications of signing Henrichs, as competing clubs may drive up the price.

Nonetheless, Henrichs’ skill set and versatility make him an intriguing prospect for the Gunners as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Whether or not the Gunners ultimately pursue Henrichs will become clearer in the coming weeks as they continue to assess their defensive needs.

I personally think if there are any legs to the report then it would baffle me. The signing of Timber will make us sorted for the right-back slot.

There are other areas that need more focus than the right-hand side of defense.

Writer – Yash Bisht