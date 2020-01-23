Arsenal strongly linked with Ukrainian star as their defensive crisis deepens

Arsenal’s search for a new defender has taken them around Europe this month and their latest defensive target is at the far end of the continent in Ukraine.

Sky Sports claims that Arsenal is interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk’s highly-rated defender, Mykola Matviyenko.

The defender has been one of the Ukrainian’s top defenders this season and he also played twice against Manchester City when Mikel Arteta was still their assistant manager.

The report claims that the Gunners are one of the teams who are looking to sign him this month and they have been quoted £30 million.

The defender will enter the final season on his current deal when this season ends and the club may be forced to cash in on him sooner than they may have wanted to.

Arsenal has been looking for a new defender this season and the suspension of David Luiz and the long term injury to Calum Chambers could force them to sign a new defender this month, however, Arsenal will most likely want a loan deal if possible.

The Gunners have limited funds to spend in this transfer window as they look to get more players when the next transfer window comes around.

Matviyenko has apparently impressed Arteta and the Spaniard could test the Ukrainians with some sort of loan offer that involves an option to make the loan permanent at a later date.

Sky Sports do not always get it right but they are certainly a lot more credible than the tabloids. This is one worth keeping an eye on.