Arsenal struggling behind rivals in race for Premier League star

Antoine Semenyo has emerged as one of the most in-form attackers in the Premier League this season, and Arsenal are eager to secure his signature. The Gunners consider him one of the standout players available to strengthen their squad and have been monitoring his performances closely. Many fans and neutrals were surprised that Semenyo did not complete a big-money move away from Bournemouth in the previous transfer window, particularly as he had attracted attention from several major clubs throughout last season and appeared close to leaving the Cherries.
Growing Interest in Semenyo Ahead of January
Bournemouth sold several key players during the summer, and it was widely assumed that they would have been open to cashing in on Semenyo as well. However, he ultimately remained at the club, a decision that has proven beneficial to their campaign. The situation may change in January, as Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool are all considering a move for the Ghanaian forward. His combination of power, directness and consistency has made him an appealing target for clubs aiming to strengthen ahead of the second half of the season.
Arsenal believe he would add valuable attacking depth and versatility, particularly as they continue to push for success in both domestic and European competitions. Semenyo’s progression has impressed many observers, and his ability to influence games in multiple ways has increased his market value significantly.
Liverpool Currently leads the Race
However, the Gunners are not currently leading the pursuit. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are at the front of the race to sign the attacker. Despite having spent heavily during the summer window, Liverpool is still prepared to invest further and is reportedly willing to meet his release clause in January. The Reds have significant financial flexibility and may be ready to move quickly to secure him ahead of Arsenal.
If Liverpool takes decisive action, it could position itself strongly to complete the transfer, leaving Arsenal and Manchester City needing to respond should they wish to remain serious contenders for Semenyo’s signature.
I am reserved about this one, great player! Yes, but doing so in a mid table team where everything or most things go through him and compare that to a top team where he necessarily won’t be the star. Cuhna has struggled at Manchester, mbeumo as well. Eze for all his talent and leaving the dream hasn’t been as prolific as he was at palace, kerkez the less said of him the better I can go on and on, my opinion is we take a player outside of epl, Yildiz maybe!
Arsenal doesn’t need Seymenyo, we already have Gyokers, and with Jesus set to making an emotional return to European nights, this one doesn’t make much sense.
Approaching his prime at 27 , and while injuries and squad depth has made his situation complex, his past performances, particularly in Europe, suggests he’s a player that could come alive just when we need him most.
Gunsmoke,
He’s a player that could come alive just when we need him most. That’s a sentence that is used to much in his case I’m afraid. 🤦♂️