Arsenal struggling to get offers for unwanted player despite low asking price

Arsenal are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, which will not only include the addition of new talent but also the offloading of players deemed surplus to requirements. Mikel Arteta is determined to reshape his squad ahead of the new campaign and is expected to make several strategic decisions to ensure the Gunners are stronger next season.

Among the players likely to depart is Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian international is entering the final year of his contract and has not maintained the consistency expected of him since his arrival at the Emirates. Once considered one of the most talented left-backs in Europe, Zinchenko has struggled for regular minutes and influence within the team in recent months.

Calafiori Arrival Signals End for Zinchenko

The signing of Riccardo Calafiori and the impressive emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly have further complicated Zinchenko’s prospects at Arsenal. Both players are now seen as viable long-term options at left-back, reducing the need for Zinchenko’s services.

Last season, Zinchenko rarely started matches and found himself increasingly sidelined. With the club planning for the future, his departure appears inevitable, and Arsenal have reportedly made him available for as little as 10 million euros.

The Gunners are actively seeking suitors for the former Manchester City man, but interest has been limited so far. Despite the reduced fee, finding a buyer is proving to be more difficult than expected.

Arsenal Facing Challenge in Offloading

A report on Sport Witness claims that there are currently no offers on the table for Zinchenko. This lack of interest presents a challenge for Arsenal, who are keen to finalise their squad reshuffle early in the summer window. The club’s low asking price reflects their desire to facilitate his departure quickly, but market demand has not yet aligned with their plans.

Zinchenko is a player the club would prefer to move on, and with several weeks left in the transfer window, Arsenal will be hoping that interest materialises soon. Offloading him would create valuable space in the squad and allow the Gunners to further refine their roster ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…