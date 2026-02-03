Arsenal stun Chelsea with late goal to reach Carabao Cup final

Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at the Emirates, even though the Blues delivered a very strong performance. The result confirms that Arsenal have reached the final of the competition.

The Gunners were fully aware that they would face a far-improved Chelsea side compared to the team they encountered in the first leg. Since that earlier meeting, the Blues have shown clear signs of progress, making this return fixture a far more demanding test for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Chelsea Applies Sustained Pressure

If Arsenal are to establish themselves as consistent trophy winners, they must overcome high-quality opposition, and Chelsea provided exactly that challenge. From the opening stages, the visitors applied pressure and looked comfortable in possession, forcing Arsenal to defend with discipline and patience.

Chelsea arrived at the Emirates in strong form and understood that they would need to perform at their highest level to trouble the Gunners on their own ground. Arsenal absorbed much of what Chelsea produced while still posing a threat going forward, though they were met with firm resistance from Liam Rosenior’s team.

By half-time, Arsenal were aware that they were facing a more resilient and organised opponent than anticipated. The hosts knew improvement would be required after the interval if they were to maintain control of the tie.

Late Drama at the Emirates

Chelsea emerged for the second half with renewed intent, searching for the goal they needed to draw level on aggregate. Their increased intensity made the contest tighter, producing an engaging spectacle for supporters, even as clear chances remained limited due to Arsenal’s composed defending.

Chelsea’s improved display forced several errors from Arsenal, yet the home side remained resilient under sustained pressure. Ultimately, Arsenal survived a late onslaught and secured victory with a dramatic winner from Kai Havertz, scored with virtually the final kick of the match, sealing their place in the Carabao Cup final.