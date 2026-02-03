Arsenal stun Chelsea with late goal to reach Carabao Cup final

Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal at the Emirates, even though the Blues delivered a very strong performance. The result confirms that Arsenal have reached the final of the competition.
The Gunners were fully aware that they would face a far-improved Chelsea side compared to the team they encountered in the first leg. Since that earlier meeting, the Blues have shown clear signs of progress, making this return fixture a far more demanding test for Mikel Arteta’s side.
Chelsea Applies Sustained Pressure
If Arsenal are to establish themselves as consistent trophy winners, they must overcome high-quality opposition, and Chelsea provided exactly that challenge. From the opening stages, the visitors applied pressure and looked comfortable in possession, forcing Arsenal to defend with discipline and patience.
Chelsea arrived at the Emirates in strong form and understood that they would need to perform at their highest level to trouble the Gunners on their own ground. Arsenal absorbed much of what Chelsea produced while still posing a threat going forward, though they were met with firm resistance from Liam Rosenior’s team.
By half-time, Arsenal were aware that they were facing a more resilient and organised opponent than anticipated. The hosts knew improvement would be required after the interval if they were to maintain control of the tie.
Late Drama at the Emirates
Chelsea emerged for the second half with renewed intent, searching for the goal they needed to draw level on aggregate. Their increased intensity made the contest tighter, producing an engaging spectacle for supporters, even as clear chances remained limited due to Arsenal’s composed defending.
Chelsea’s improved display forced several errors from Arsenal, yet the home side remained resilient under sustained pressure. Ultimately, Arsenal survived a late onslaught and secured victory with a dramatic winner from Kai Havertz, scored with virtually the final kick of the match, sealing their place in the Carabao Cup final.
Late onslaught, far from it. Comfortable game with Chelsea limited to a single shot on target. We booked a date to Wembley. With how Arteta has done in cups that is a massive improvement.
It means Wolves game cancelled, moved to two weeks time, our fixtures look a bit easier with run of homes at key time.
Yes , looks easier, hopefully we don’t let complacency come in. Any small let off and we make hard on us. How amazing was the Emirates crowd tonight!?
Hairs standing up on the neck towards the end. And I wasn’t even there.
A clean sheet when it matters.Over the two matches we were the better side and deserved to make the final.Gabriel was a rock at the back and so pleased for Havertz who showed his class and composure in his finish.
Into the final and the hunt goes on!!! Next up Sunderland. COYG!
Our defense was 100% on it today, nothing got past them. Hincapie looked like he’s been playing for us for years with that performance. Gabriel, did he lose any duels tonight? He puts on top performances so regularly that he doesn’t get the praise sometimes, Saliba and Timber too great games for them. Rice/Zubi worked hard, especially Rice you can tell wanted so badly to go to this final. Eze was decent overall, and even if things weren’t going our way for our attackers they all put in a defensive shift when required which was the main thing we needed today. Mikel also responded with great subs at perfect times to counteract Chelsea’s subs. Very happy with this game, thought everyone did great.
@RSH
That’s what I admired most about this match. How we absorbed their pressure and didn’t buckle under it. For the most part, we maintained a good defensive shape and gave back blow for blow. Every man putting in a brilliant shift. Much respect to the Ladz and MA for this one…👏🏾
Paul Merson cheeky person laying it on a bit too thick on Sky tonight. Chelsea’s tactics and performance wasn’t all that bad.
Oh if really was
A sad reflection on the English game
The way the sport is going
It
Hopefully we win our first trophy of the season in the final
So excited
Get your yellow ribbon ready peeps
60 million down the drain – Kai Havertz scores again!
Very amusingly too.
We are in the final.
Arteta finally wins his 2nd semifinal in 6 years after about 5 failed attempts. Hurray!!
Now let’s try and finish the business up in Wembley.
Hopefully he is learning how to cross the finish line and we go to Wembley and win the trophy against Man City or Newcastle.
I don’t see Newcastle scoring 3 goals without conceding though.
It’s going to be a very tough match against Pep’s team but we can still win them because they are beatable this season.
Now, over to Sunderland on Saturday. I believe we have what it takes to get the 3 points and hopefully get to extend our lead at the top of the table.
Huge weekend in the title race
Yes, it is a huge weekend indeed ahead in the title race.
I’m glad we are playing first before the Liverpool vs City game.
According to your theory that has been somewhat proven, we cope better when we play first with lesser pressure, especially if City drop points.
Fingers crossed, we get the 3 points and City lose or draw.
An 8 or 9 points gap will strengthen our grip in the league.
Bloody loved it! Of all the people to score, it had to be Kai. What a light show, what a result, what an atmosphere! Brilliant..
Que sera sera!
Sat in the lounge bar with some Chavs and fellow Arsenal fans and what an atmosphere it was here floating on the Atlantic as well.
We soaked up their pressure, looked dangerous ourselves, great MA substitutions and London is Red yet again.
Will be wearing my Gunner shirt tomorrow and looking forward to watching who we’ll play in the final.
What a great time we’re having this season!! COYG