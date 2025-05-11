Arsenal stun Liverpool with second-half comeback despite Merino’s red card

Arsenal visited Anfield knowing they had no chance of winning the Premier League title, but the motivation to defeat Liverpool on their own ground remained strong. Despite missing out on silverware once again, the Gunners were keen to end their season with pride, and a result at Anfield would have gone a long way to restoring some belief among their supporters.

Liverpool Start Strong, But Arsenal Hit Back

Liverpool came into the match looking to show why they were crowned champions this season. Buoyed by the Anfield crowd, the Reds dominated early proceedings and eventually broke the deadlock through Cody Gakpo. Minutes later, Luis Diaz added a second, putting the hosts firmly in control.

It was a commanding display from the Reds in the first half, and their supporters had every reason to believe they were in for a comfortable victory. However, Arsenal had other ideas. Mikel Arteta had urged his players to keep pushing despite their disappointment in Europe and the league, and they responded after the break.

The Gunners came out with renewed energy and pulled a goal back early in the second half thanks to Gabriel Martinelli. That goal gave the visitors confidence, and for a spell, it looked like Arsenal might turn the game on its head.

A Twist in the Tale

Liverpool, despite their usual strength in the second half, looked vulnerable. Arsenal took advantage and found an equaliser through Mikel Merino, who had been impressive throughout the game. However, just as the Gunners began to believe a win might be possible, Merino received a second yellow card and was sent off.

That changed the dynamic once again. Liverpool pushed hard to find a winner and even thought they had done so late on, but VAR ruled out the goal for an infringement.

It was a dramatic contest, and in the end, Arsenal left Anfield with a valuable point. While the draw doesn’t change the standings significantly, it demonstrated the Gunners’ resilience, something the fans can take heart from in a frustrating campaign.