Arsenal stun Liverpool with second-half comeback despite Merino’s red card

Arsenal visited Anfield knowing they had no chance of winning the Premier League title, but the motivation to defeat Liverpool on their own ground remained strong. Despite missing out on silverware once again, the Gunners were keen to end their season with pride, and a result at Anfield would have gone a long way to restoring some belief among their supporters.
Liverpool Start Strong, But Arsenal Hit Back
Liverpool came into the match looking to show why they were crowned champions this season. Buoyed by the Anfield crowd, the Reds dominated early proceedings and eventually broke the deadlock through Cody Gakpo. Minutes later, Luis Diaz added a second, putting the hosts firmly in control.
It was a commanding display from the Reds in the first half, and their supporters had every reason to believe they were in for a comfortable victory. However, Arsenal had other ideas. Mikel Arteta had urged his players to keep pushing despite their disappointment in Europe and the league, and they responded after the break.
The Gunners came out with renewed energy and pulled a goal back early in the second half thanks to Gabriel Martinelli. That goal gave the visitors confidence, and for a spell, it looked like Arsenal might turn the game on its head.
A Twist in the Tale
Liverpool, despite their usual strength in the second half, looked vulnerable. Arsenal took advantage and found an equaliser through Mikel Merino, who had been impressive throughout the game. However, just as the Gunners began to believe a win might be possible, Merino received a second yellow card and was sent off.
That changed the dynamic once again. Liverpool pushed hard to find a winner and even thought they had done so late on, but VAR ruled out the goal for an infringement.
It was a dramatic contest, and in the end, Arsenal left Anfield with a valuable point. While the draw doesn’t change the standings significantly, it demonstrated the Gunners’ resilience, something the fans can take heart from in a frustrating campaign.
Trossard, Rice injured, Merino suspended.
Do we even have eleven fit senior players for the next match?
Yeah easily lol
After the psg results, I’ll rather sit on the television, watch my couch than watch any of our remaining games.
Whatever floats your boat
Timothy Adegbola,
Well at least you won’t be called a couch potato. 🤣😂😉👍
One thing I learnt from this game is that Odegaard plays better when there’s movement ahead of him. The movement of Martinelli through the middle and Ben White on right flank opened up options for him. Sometimes we tend to be too static around the box.
That is a good point. Advanced midfield playmaker needs movement to do their thing. Ode just doesn’t seem either fit or in form, as the tempo maker, it’s dragging the team performance down with him.
Why’s Nanwhery not getting game time anymore?
Fully expecting to beat Southampton, so looking forward to Next Sundays big clash – we have a point to prove to them and three points seals second and CL. Should be a fun day in the sun.
After going 2-0 down, I thought Liverpool would be riding on the crest of a wave and Arsenal would roll over. I remember in the last century going to Highbury to see the Coventry game after we’d already won the league. Absolutely stuffed them and i envisaged Liverpool doing that to us.
Thankfully we came back and if nothing else, it gives me some belief that even after losing in Paris , the players have some bottle left.
SueP, that would be the 6-1 game when our super Swede scored a hat-trick. It should have been 7-1, as I think it was Alan Smith who had a header from a corner which went just over the line, but it wasn’t given. Me and my mates were standing behind the goal up the Clockend and we all said it was over the line.
Against a full strength Liverpool without key players in Timber, Rice, Gabriel and Havertz i was proud of the way the players gave their all in the second half.Indeed ,had the unfortunate Merino not been sent off, i feel we could well have won the game.
I am also impresses.
Unfortunate ?
Exactly Grandad.
Also, if referees were consistent in every game regarding Merino’s second yellow card, there would be players being sent off every single game… but it’s different because it’s The Arsenal.
SueP,
I went to the Coventry game that day, and a certain Alan Smith scored a brace if my memory serves me correctly.
Oh those were the days. 😉👍
This game sums up Arteta: he is a good coach but not elite.
We could all see Merino was tired; he kept on playing him , subs late as usual and predictable.
He refuses to experiment, and Saka has played almost every game coming from a serious injury. We all said Martinelli should play as a striker and Zinchenko as a midfielder; he refused to do it.
He generally functions like an assistant manager instead of an experienced coach .
I am resolute in believing Arteta will never win a trophy, even if you give him Messi.
Also, Nwaneri better leave this club, or else he receives the ESR treatment by Arteta .
He already has won a trophy . We won FA Cup in his first year.
Nothing since then though. Nothing for about 5 years
Whoever said the substandard manager has brought discipline in this club should tell me what they are smoking so I can save my children from it.
Another red card! Never have I seen such a terrible discipline in my nearly 3 decades of following this great club.
The fact this season turned out to be so, doesn’t make the team notorious red card merchant. With better control of the game, we would have avoided situations like that (including referee incompetence). Last two seasons entirely and our UCL campaign this season proved just that.
They are notorious red card merchant according to reality. You can enjoy your delusions and feeble excuses as is your right but you won’t be lying to anyone but yourself, as is your right also.
No they are not! Our previous two seasons proves that. Poor refereeing decisions and lack of control of the game due to injuries has contributed to our disciplinary record this season. You sound like it’s a good thing we do season in season out.
can you explain what control of the game means? We have the most RC’s this season now. Surely there are many teams below us that have far less control of their games than us. Are we talking about possession? Losing our heads? If the latter, surely some of that does fall on the manager/club/ as well as individual.
When I say control, I talk about dominance in possession,minimal errors,killing off the game before opponents get a sniff and midfield superiority. We’ve managed that in Europe this season but not quite domestically due to lower fire power compared to previous seasons.
Nearly 30 years of being an Arsenal fan and you can’t remember the amount of red cards under the previous manager ? 🙄
I will not take any of your Wenger’s criticisms seriously when they are driven by pure hatred for the man. An older supporter like you putting the substandard manager before the great one and the club is a disappointment of high proportion.
You should be an example to our young gunners instead of teaching them to embrace mediocrity. Or do you think Arsenal is a very small club like your fellow Lucy78?
HH, there is no hatred of Wenger ! Just stating facts. Now if you can’t handle facts, that’s your problem !
Substandard manager, please explain ?
HH, the only person I hate on the footballing side of The Arsenal is that 🐀 Fabregas, due to the way he forced his move to Barcelona !
Personally I don’t blame the players who forced moves in that era because the club’s ambition was only to make top 4 and making profit for buying cheap and selling dear (courtesy of Wenger’s genius).
We have to remember some players claim to have been forced out because the club needed the money.
The great one for better or for worse chose to shield the owners and that business model. He should’ve known better seeing how they repaid him in the end for all his sacrifices.
I blame a player that does that, especially after getting a £10m signing on fee when he signed his last contract extension.
Also our last game of the previous season we needed a result at Fulham to secure CL football. Where was our captain ? Back in Barcelona watching the Grand Prix. He should have been at Fulham encouraging the players.
What more explanation do you need when everything is obvious to those without rose tinted galsses?
A manager who spend close to a billion and yet can’t win even a Carabao Cup to save his life in 5 years, can he be anything than substandard?
You sir have a deep hatred for Wenger. Why bother to deny it?
He’s taken us back into the CL, and in his first 2 seasons in that competition he’s got to the quarter finals and then the semi finals, not bad really.
Lost respect for him, yes, when he started disrespecting us match going supporters, hatred NO !
Also HH, please don’t call me sir, as you not my slave.
HH,
I read your post further up where you rightly call out our red card record this season. But I have to also point out that under Wenger, and I’m a Wenger fan by the way. That we did get quite a few red cards during his stewardship to be fare. Although with him being Arsenal manager for 22 years, that was only to be expected.
And half the time, he did not see it. 😂🤣👍😉 You’ve got to laugh haven’t you.
Derek,
He didn’t see it. I loved the man, but it was cringeworthy for him to defend the indefensible by not seeing it. Of course he did. No different to Arteta getting defensive and making a twit of himself in the heat of the moment. It shows passion from both men
What made me laugh SueP,
Is that whenever it was for Arsenal he didn’t see it. But if it was against Arsenal, he suddenly developed 20-20 vision. 🤣😂👍😉
🍷There’s your G&T by the way. 😊
Down the hatch already, Derek. Chin chin
Yes Derek but you won’t anywhere muppets trying to defend red cards under the great one.
He won loads of trophies with those red cards, made legendary players and built a stadium too.
You see, I love the great man to death but you won’t find me finding ridiculous excuses for his shortcomings. Mikel Sylvester to Arsenal is still the worst transfer deal I have seen in my life. With the Petr Cech one closely second.
What has the poor man’s Pep done to make us overlook this terrible discipline record?
We have the most red cards since he took over Arsenal yet you will find some clowns praising him for “instilling discipline” in the squad.
Where is that discipline I don’t see it?
Derek my reply to you has gone into moderation. Probably I have used some blocked words.
Didn’t stop Mr Wenger being our most successful manager though mate 😉
So maybe red cards can’t be an excuse
Who used red cards as an excuse cor ?
Allot of Gooners have mate 😉
Not me cor 😁.
Again funny you have never heard about that ?
Also mate who awarded who man of the match against PSG ?
So you’ve forgotten Arsene’s disciplinary record with his players then HH?
AS far as I know MA hasn’t been sent off either, unlike Arsene at Old Trafford!!
Didn’t stop Mr Wenger winning things though Ken which should teach us not to hide behind red cards as an excuse
Proud of the boys, came back from behind and could have won the game. Though I’m pleased with the point. COYG!
but is that not the arsenal way…… could have !.
Martinelli up front was an important after all
I have been saying this so many times that Martinelli should play as CF
His movement is really very good and finishing is decent
Kedar Martinelli at CF works well against teams that play open football like Liverpool because he has the space to run into. But that is like five teams in the league. It likely doesn’t work against the majority teams that set up with a low block. For those you need a physical presence and hold up play which aren’t his strengths.
I think it’s the worst I have seen saka play! Boy seems to be on holiday nothing worked for him today. Should have been subbed much earlier.
Since his injury he will need time
Superstar player
Good comeback after a poor 1st half. The captain looked like he is getting back to the player we all know he is.
After a poor first half where we made mistake after mistake and looked like a bunch of individuals. The second half was better and we obviously then got back to all square. Spoiled only by yet another red card and all our own fault. A draw and a win should do us for second🤞
Substitutions were very late and we paid for it. Saka and Merino were running on air.
Not air, fumes🙂