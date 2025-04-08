Arsenal stun Real Madrid 3-0 to take control of Champions League tie

Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

It is often said that being the underdog can be an advantage, and Arsenal appeared determined to prove that point as they faced the most successful club in Champions League history.

The Gunners may have benefited from a favourable draw in the round of 16, but they also showed real intent and sharpness from the outset.

They dictated the tempo early on, pushing Madrid into a high-paced attacking battle and threatening the opposition’s goal almost every time they went forward.

Despite facing a Thibaut Courtois in exceptional form, who produced several crucial saves, Arsenal remained relentless.

The early pressure set the tone, and while Kylian Mbappé posed a rare threat for the visitors, nearly scoring from one of Madrid’s few chances, the Gunners maintained control.

Both sides continued to push, but it was in the second half that Arsenal’s dominance truly took shape.

Declan Rice broke the deadlock with a sensational free kick—an effort that reflected Arsenal’s superiority on the night.

Buoyed by the breakthrough, the Gunners pressed further, and just moments after Courtois denied Mikel Merino, Rice delivered again with another exquisite free kick, sending the Emirates into raptures.

The performance was capped off perfectly when Merino added a stunning third goal, sealing a night of total dominance.

With one leg still to play, Arsenal have taken a significant step towards the semi-finals of the Champions League