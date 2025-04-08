Arsenal stun Real Madrid 3-0 to take control of Champions League tie

Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.
It is often said that being the underdog can be an advantage, and Arsenal appeared determined to prove that point as they faced the most successful club in Champions League history.
The Gunners may have benefited from a favourable draw in the round of 16, but they also showed real intent and sharpness from the outset.
They dictated the tempo early on, pushing Madrid into a high-paced attacking battle and threatening the opposition’s goal almost every time they went forward.
Despite facing a Thibaut Courtois in exceptional form, who produced several crucial saves, Arsenal remained relentless.
The early pressure set the tone, and while Kylian Mbappé posed a rare threat for the visitors, nearly scoring from one of Madrid’s few chances, the Gunners maintained control.
Both sides continued to push, but it was in the second half that Arsenal’s dominance truly took shape.
Declan Rice broke the deadlock with a sensational free kick—an effort that reflected Arsenal’s superiority on the night.
Buoyed by the breakthrough, the Gunners pressed further, and just moments after Courtois denied Mikel Merino, Rice delivered again with another exquisite free kick, sending the Emirates into raptures.
The performance was capped off perfectly when Merino added a stunning third goal, sealing a night of total dominance.
With one leg still to play, Arsenal have taken a significant step towards the semi-finals of the Champions League
The performance was everything I could’ve asked for and more. Absolute perfection. I’ll leave it at that. Just, perfect.
Unbelievable! Complete performance from everyone on the pitch. Now we just need to manage the game in Madrid since they will come out blazing all guns. Just don’t go into defense mode
What a night! Incredible performance by the boys.
What a night! Mbappe, Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrigo ALL kept under control! We probably could have scored 6 but still 3 clean goals is more than I ever could have hoped for. I hope Saka and Timber are fine. I’m trying to manage my expectations but it’s looking very likely we will eliminate Real! 😃
Are you giving credit where credit is due tonight for Arteta as well as for the fine performances by the players?
World-class direct free kicks from Rice. He should’ve been taking them instead of Odegaard and Saka
Arteta is a genius tactician and coach, because the highly-decimated Arsenal managed to trash the legendary UCL champion
Merino has scored eight goals since he played CF. He’s been fantastic and the new CF would likely not be able to replace him easily
He’s scored a total of 8 goals this season
He already had 2 goals before he started playing as the Striker
Thanks for the correction
Fortunately, we didn’t play against Atletico Madrid, because Simeone is a master of low-block tactics
If we manage to go past Real Madrid, I’d prefer to meet PSG instead of Aston Villa. I think PSG will be as open as the Madrid’s finest
I’ll prefer Aston Villa though
Best CL performance in my lifetime, we DOMINATED the game against Real Madrid. Just wow. What a night. Fellow gunners, bask in this it doesn’t come around often.
Magnificent display by the team, the 2nd half performance was ridiculous. Only 1 team in it, made Real look like a tiny team. Could have scored more if not for Courtois heroics and us having no striker to profit off those saka passes.
Yeah, El Real were so lucky to have Courtois
Yeah, Courtois was superb.
But for him the scoreline would have much better for Arsenal
So proud of my gunners.
Fantastic performance from all.
Let’s finish the job in Madrid.
Now am convinced, ARSENAL WILL WIN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE.
Hold your houses bro! Let’s make it to the semi-final first 😂
What an amazing performance; I have for some time seen that Madrid is very beatable irrespective of their formidable attack,but I am surprised we did not concede against them even without Gabriel
Yea… Even the underrated kiwior was absolutely superb today
Amazing Rice show *tonight – a mature midfield team performance. No fan can be disappointed tonight. Miles Lewis-Skelly with a big champions league team performance, Raya proves again he’s that guy and people need to show Mikel Merino respect as he really stepped up for us when it matters.
But its not over – we still got to finish them and Inter Milan off once and for all. COYG!
Shame on those fans that predict doom and gloom for their club 😂😂😭
What an impressive display from our team! I’ve long believed that Madrid is beatable, despite their formidable attack. Their star-studded lineup can be neutralized with the right strategy and execution. And boy, did our team deliver! The fact that we didn’t concede a single goal against them, even without Gabriel, is a testament to our solid defense and goalkeeping.
Our team’s performance was a masterclass in defensive solidity and counter-attacking football. We effectively absorbed Madrid’s pressure and caught them off guard with swift counter-attacks. Our midfielders did an excellent job in breaking up Madrid’s attacks and distributing the ball to our forwards. The frontline, in turn, showed great composure, with Merino scoring a crucial goal and Rice sweeping in two free kicks that sealed the win.
One of the key takeaways from this match is the importance of defensive organization and discipline. Our team showed great maturity and understanding of the game, knowing when to press and when to drop deep. This allowed us to conserve energy and launch quick counter-attacks, which caught Madrid off guard. As we look ahead to the return leg, it’s essential that we maintain this level of defensive solidity and continue to exploit Madrid’s weaknesses on the counter.
For the return leg, Arsenal should focus on building on this momentum and exploiting Madrid’s vulnerabilities. We need to continue to be clinical in our finishing and make the most of the opportunities that come our way. Additionally, we should look to target Madrid’s left flank, which seemed to be their weakest link in the first leg. With Rice’s set-piece expertise and Merino’s clinical finishing, I believe we have the tools to cause an upset and progress to the next round. The return leg is going to be a thrilling encounter, and I’m excited to see how our team will perform!
Counter attacking? Must’ve watched a different game to me then.
Am really proud of the boys tonight, let’s finish the job next week.
Congratulations fellow Gooners! The destination is Bayern Arena in Munich. Redemption at last via The UEFA CL. Fans really deserve it. The wait should be OVER. COYG!
The Allianz Arena for Bayern. More likely The Giuseppe Meazza Stadium for Inter.
He meant the final venue not next opponents. And BTW we are not facing either Bayern or Inter next round if we do advance.
Thank you so much Gooner mate Vamos for understanding perfectly the idea of my comments. I meant by destination the final at Bayern as you got it right. Good day!
the best from arsenal ever. Played 12 shot, 11 on terget. Wonderful
That’s more like it from the boys go tonight! Unto Brentford next ¡Vamos! 👏
Awesome performance. Declan showed why we bought him for 105m pounds.
Oh, Skelly!!! My love for the young lad keeps growing. He didn’t make any defensive mistake today and provided an assist.
The sky is the limit for him.
Kiwior that I was so scared for made only one error with a wrong pass. And then took correction and had a solid game.
Saka, Timber, Partey and Merino honourable mentions.
In fact, the whole team was superb.
They should just try and contain the game at the Bernabou, defend well and score one more goal to strengthen the lead and we move to the next round.
It was 8shots on target and 0shots off Target and we got 3goals from those. #coygsssssss!!!!!!
The headline above says it all. I was stunned as well.
The first half was more cagey, but the team did show flashes and it was a shame that Saka’s crosses didn’t have somebody on the end of them
The second half was attacking football on steroids. Until Rice scored those unbelievable free kicks I had Courtois on man of the match, such were the quality of the saves he made.
It shows that there is a really good team in there. I just wonder what made the difference tonight for them to take the foot off the proverbial brake.
A thoroughly, brilliantly deserved win.
Well I was not surprised, I said we are winning the quarters and one part of the job is done. I said Mikel is a better manager than Carlo and there is a reason he is paid that much. Carlo is the past, Mikel is the future of football management. I wish PSG luck as Unai is the master of European games and getting past him has always been a challenge
Didn’t read like that to me
That post, as most of your posts about Arteta are, was sarcastic. You wrote that he was better than Ancelotti based on his earnings. A sly dig I’d say and certainly not favourable to Arteta.
Brilliant, perfect, what a game!
Unbelievable performance by all the Arsenal players tonight. Arsenal were by far the best team on the pitch. Who would have thought that Arsenal could be so dominant against mighty Real Madrid. When the opponent turned out to be Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, I had a little concern that it would be very difficult to reach the semi-finals, especially in light of injured key players. But Arsenal were well prepared,and the victory could easily have been bigger if Courtois hadn’t been doing so extremely well. Courtois had no chance in all the Arsenal goals. Declan Rice was simply outstanding, he was everywhere and scored the kind of goals that any player would characterize as one of his best goals of his career, and then he scores two in the same game. WOW. What power and precision in the shots. Merino’s goal was also very good. A fantastic evening that can contribute to Arsenal’s season perhaps being really good after all.
Wow, who saw that coming? I didn’t think Madrid was as good as some people thought they were, and they weren’t. Very easy to play against and that was a surprise. Great win though and one foot in next round. Can not fault our effort and thanks to two unbelievable free kicks. Rice, Partey and MLS were stand out. It obviously won’t be as easy out there but, there is nothing to be frightened of as a team, just individuals. That shouldn’t be enough to turn it round. Wow!!!! Those free kicks!!!!!
The only minus was it could have been 6-0.
Yes Reggie should have been more but Courtois had other ideas
And our own players.
Wow just wow what a game! Total demolition of a really good Madrid side. Now we need to do the job in a weeks time and a repeat of this performance please. Anyone noticed we press quite well in Europe?
for me, it was the greatest nights football since a certain friday night in 1989 when we visited anfield.regardless if we go through to the semi finals,or not, this was magic.everything just fell into place. but a word of warning, lets not begin counting our chickens just yet,madrid will be a hostile place.
Yep. They will play act, pressure the referee, their fans will whip it up. It’s not over, it’s half time.
A truly memorable night
The ground was absolutely bouncing and too a man and woman the support was just amazing
We wonder at times if the pain, roller coaster emotions ride through out the season is actually worth it. Well when you come across nights like tonight…it certainly is.
Onwards and upwards
We must keep Partey and Kiwior please
Wow. A most unexpected surprise.
the thing is that AFC played RM out of the park….just like against Sportig PSV City PSG….it wasnt lucky….
Partey had his best season for Arsenal this year.Quality player and lad.
Sad to see him leave.
These are the nights we live for as fans.
These are the nights and performances that catapults a team from very good to elite levels.
These are the nights capable of changing everything and altering the course of history.
Massive, massive performance tonight. Everyone played their hearts out, and shout-out to Declan Rice for those delicious free kicks, but did anyone notice just how unplayable Partey was tonight?
What an absolute beast in midfield!
Oh, how i love this football club!
Big ups to the gaffer too, cuz this was exactly what he said we were going to serve Madrid in his pre match presser.
Glad his words were fleshed on the pitch.
Onwards and Upwards 🔥
COYG 💪
Partey played well, I didn;t notice any mistakes not anything particularly wonderful. He was always available for a pass, to get a team mate out of trouble, he was frequently called on to do just that and always kept things moving the right way.
All good stuff, not sure I’d call it “unplayable” though.
Yes, ne too notice Partey performance, he played a blinder.
Though the MOM may go to Rice, Partey performance was massive
Keep telling fans the former Atlético man is a genuine world class player, he has been playing at this level for many moons
Agree. Partey had a solid all round game and kept things simple. The way RM play allowed him more time on the ball but he has been quite consistent for most of the season. Partey’s weaknesses show up in games with frequent transitions. The way we were set up along with RM’s midfield limitations prevented such scenarios from developing.
I’m not going to say I told you so because like everyone else the heart and the head were giving me different signals before this game. My most optimistic outcome would have been a home draw a and then to snatch glory at the Bernabou. It’s still a game of two halves but going in 3-0 at half time is a good place to be. I will say, I told you so about Rice and Martinelli, however. They have been too easily dismissed by some. Agreed, they have struggled at times, but they are quality players who certain supporters should not be discarding so quickly.
They were scared of Martineli, he may have been a little unfortunate not to be on the score sheet
I am not sure where this “everyone else” business is coming from. One issue we have is that far too many have been caught up in rubbish about the manager and certain players.
Evidently, one could not have predicted what happened yesterday but some of us have stated before that Arsenal would be a challenge for any team in world football. Although we have had issues up front we are still one of the best out of possession teams in world football. As I have also stated before we also have one of the best managers in the world.
We can’t all be so positive.next game likely 3-0 goes to pk’s.
If I made a mistake you are there to correct me. Thank you mate. But I was trying to refer to the final at Bayern Arena. That is why redemption it would be after winning the trophy. I believe! Next at SF v Villa or PSG. First leg at home again.
A week ago at Emirates Stadium the final score reads:
Arsenal Women 3-0 Real Madrid. It was also at QF stage of UCL.
Same score! Hala GUNNERS!
What a result for the Arsenal! Absolutely blew Madrid away! They were lucky we only scored 3, the chances we had it could easily have been 5 or 6. Need to see it through in the second leg now, surely Arsenal can’t screw up with a 3-0 lead?
A keep saying Arsenal always comes good when their back against the wall.
Having lost Gabriel Magahlase at probably the most critical time , The Brazilian is Arsenal most important player this season.
It may have inspired a seige mentality, and the Everton game could have come as a mere distraction.
We started the game against the cemetery of talents, similar to how we played most game in the last campaign, we were out of the block like the legendary Bolt.
Gabriel Maghales is just replaceable. See the results after his injury. He of course scores headers but even that has dried up. For perspective when Saliba saw red at Bournemouth next match Arsenal conceded 2 goals v Liverpool and lost crucial points to a title rival. Without Saliba Arsenal are defensively fragile but not without Maghales. Maghales for me is not an astute defender as evidenced in his misplacement that allowed Isak to score header goal in the 1-0 loss. Even the minnow Kiwior can adequately replace him. It is fine so long as Saliba is playing.
I thought partey was the key to winning the midfield and being able to impose our game on them. That ability to keep things ticking under pressure is so crucial to how we play, it can’t really be understated.
That said, had it not been for rice suddenly becoming a free kick specialist, I think it would have been a draw or narrow victory, but his goals will give us great optimism for the second leg. Real are a nightmare side in Europe – you just never know with them – but if we can keep solid at the back but continue to carry a threat in attack, we should be able to navigate it. Fingers crossed.
Also thought timber was immense, saka was dangerous, odegaard did his part and helped keep them on the back foot, saliba and MLS were excellent and kiwior really grew into the game (his long passing from the back is really underrated – his timing for passes in behind is really good and he has the technique for it). It seems some people think kiwior is a bit of a mistake-filled mess, similar to someone like cygan or senderos could be at times, but imo he’s a quality defender who suffers from lack of consistent play time, and when he does eventually leave (which I think he will), he could well establish himself as a top level CB somewhere in Europe.