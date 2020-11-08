Arsenal stunned as Aston Villa run riot in North London

Arsenal will be thoroughly disappointed with their performance today, as Aston Villa have been allowed to run riot at the Emirates.
Our team was second best from the off, and even after a gift from VAR, where they denied the Villains their opening goal due to Ross Barkley possibly obstructing Bernd Leno’s view from an offside position.
This early present wasn’t enough to spur our side on, or give them the wake up call that they needed, and the next goal wasn’t too dissimilar either.
Villa’s second opening goal came from more work down the left flank, although why the defenders appeared to have been told to stand off their men right on the edge of the box, I do not know.
Our opponents were allowed as much time on the ball as they wanted just on the fringe of our box, and we sadly paid the price for it.
We managed to make it to the break at 1-0 down, and you would have expected a fired up side to come out after the interval, but there was no such thing to be witnessed.
Arsenal meandered around with their task, and Villa were not looking to sit back and allow any mistakes to go unpunished.
Ollie Watkins was the man to double their lead with a diving header after Ross Barkley made a run in behind the defence to volley into the box for the striker.
The Englishman added his side’s third moments later when Emi Martinez cleaned up at one end to set Jack Grealish running the length of the pitch, before he sets Watkins through into the box, and he makes no mistake.
Even at 3-0 down, our side wasn’t able to bring themselves to fight, and we looked more likely to concede a fourth than we did find the net, and there is no question.
The best team won today, and Martinez’s part in their third goal will not have gone down well with the Leno haters…
What in the world went wrong at Arsenal today?
Patrick
Arteta should’ve learn from last season that 3-4-3 with only two central midfielders does not always work against an athletic counter-attacking team like Aston Villa. He had better start using three central midfielders at home like our setup against Molde, because we don’t have attackers who are good in one-on-one situations
Ollie Watkins is the type of striker we don’t have. He can hold our CBs off, he’s quick and quite good in the air
He is superb and he doesnt habe a sttong physique either💯👌
No we have Auba but apparently, MA prefers LAZY LACA in the center ! And Willian ahead of Pepe!?
Aubameyang’s hold-up play sucks and Pepe got dispossessed too many times in the last two Europa League games. Arteta must have thought Lacazette’s and Willian’s experience would help the team out when playing against EPL teams, but they just couldn’t compete with the athleticisms of Villa players
Once Willock and Nelson are fit again, Arteta had better play them in EPL and use three central midfielders against small teams
Then he should play Pepe in the number 10 role. Or as a striker. One thing I know is Pepe would have converted most of the chances Lacazette gets. Pepe is more composed and full of tricks. He is a Waste on the flanks. Also, arteta micro manages the team too much. The creative players need that freedom. Willian is not explosive because of arteta’s tactics.
You know how I’ve always dreaded the three back formation and I maintain that it cost Arsenal UEL victory against a team(Chelsea) we beat using 4-3-3 earlier in the season. It was my fear that Arteta would use such defensive tactics this season as it helped us win a lot of matches towards the end of the season. Creativity is a function of tactics and players but we seem to think its only players we are lacking
I don’t think Arteta would use a a two CB formation in the upcoming away game, but he has surely seen what was lacking from his setup in this game
One of the most disgraceful games I’ve ever seen as an Arsenal fan. At the Emirates, not even a goal?
How’s willian doing
Willian is crap, absolute crap. We got an expired product
Arsenal players lost motivation today. Arteta cannot use 3 at the back anymore against hard counter attacking team, its useless and easy to predict. No creativity at all, Martinez had a very little to do. Seriously subbed off Lacazette for Nketiah? Wood replace wood. GG! Cant wait for Gabriel Martinelli in first eleven.
I wonder why the Gunners are always motivated when playing in big prestigious games, but slacking off and careless in smaller games. This has been happening since Wenger’s time
We can see our players body language, they play like they dont want a win. Even commentator also saying the same thing. But Aston Villa look like a big team against us,meanwhile Arsenal look like underdog team. Midfield cannot cope with Grealish and Barkley. Grealish have a bright future for England as well. What a true beast!
@MalaysianGunner – Don’t hold your breath on Martinelli playing before Nketiah. Arteta was benching Martinelli for Nketiah before he got his injury. Seems like Arteta is the only one in the world that sees what everyone can’t seem to see about Nketiah….
@AllGunzBlazin i hope Arteta change his mind on future? Who knows? IMO, Martinelli and Nketiah both have different styles of play, Nketiah for me is a player that can score goals, but not so good in creating, while Martinelli can score and can create something.
We still haven’t played Tottenham leads and Everton.Are we going to lose more than 8 games in the first half of the season.This is just disgusting
And with the way we are playing, those games will be lost for sure.
Let’s see Arteta s explanation
AWFUL
Auba is a good scorer, but needs supply. He does not have the touch to settle the ball and pass it on. Nor does he have the touch to pass the ball on to lead to team mate’s score.
We are missing Ozil.
Willain and Ceballos are bad. Not creative and poor quality. Their passing is poor. Pepe and Saka need Ozil. Partey needs Ozil, and without Ozil, Partey has to play box to box, which is too much for him.
Emlio must have been in pain watching…
Without Ozil’s threat to keep them honest Villa ran all over Arsenal today.
JJ you posted the same thing in the last article. But please tell me the Ozil threat lol. Look arteta got it all wrong today but please stop all this ozil threat’s, what threat’s.
Watch Auba and Ceballos today. Auba cannot receive the ball well, and loses it. Ceballos cannot pass well under pressure. Barkley is better.
You do not understand football. It is a game of touches and fine passing, 11 vs. 11. When the ball is a threat, the other team is less aggressive.
With no real threat from Arsenal, it was not surprising that Villa were rampant. Watch other teams gain confidence and destroy us.
If you think formations were the only thing, that is because you are playing too many video games.
Ozil will end up on a free with the Spurs to supply their deadly front three.
JJ I think him and jose will be a match made in heaven,,🤣🤣🤣.
Nah its not about Ozil .Arteta’s tactics are a problem. He needs to really check his attacking tactics and look at the team’s shape because it is defensive and it holds us back in attack. We are becoming a ‘pass and hope’ team and a lot of what we do is telegraphed. I’m sorry to say but even with prime Ozil we struggle big time today.The problem is more tactical though personnel wise too there’s a problem. Those puting their hopes in one playee saving us from this are in for disappointment.
Kev you are so right, I believe the coach tactics is holding us back, u don’t buy all this crap about us not having a good team, today we didn’t even have any shot on target and we were at home. Arteta need to seriously rethink his tactics, we have a player who has scored over 50 goals in 2 seasons but we can’t find a way to involve him, this is the 4th game in a row that aubamayang won’t have any chance, and Lacazette the less I say about him the better
Creativity is a function of tactics and players. I feel it is delusion to suggest all we need is a player and this is solved. Arteta needs to take the brake off and stop with the three back. Its making us becoming too defensive and affects our shape going forward. I only hope he looks at his attacking tactics because its becoming a real.issue. Unacceptable and irresponsible if he brings the same thing on board next time
Did we even have a defense today, everytime villa attacked felt like a goal on another day we would have been 7:0 or more.
The first goal would have stood!
ARTETA OUT!
True indeed! When i said we need Ozil, Ozil haters keep saying we need to move on from Ozil. How can we move on if our lovely club play like headless chicken? No end product, no creativity. I will not blame defenders because Arteta chose to play 3 at the back, but look at the forward, no creative ball to go into the Aston Villa penalty box. Thats why we lose against Leicester and Liverpool.
Oh keep quiet already, ozil? In a fast paced game such as this were villa were bullying our players bodily. Ozil would have been non-existent. End of discussion
Kstix bro let them say anything that will make them feel better, did you see the way Barkley was trying to bully el neny and some ozil lovers think Ozil will perform some kind of magic 🤣🤣🤣
Ozil has been too inconsistent in the last three seasons and Arteta doesn’t seem want to play with a CAM. We just need to use our tactic in Europa League to play against small teams and just use 3-4-3 for big oppositions
What supply. That’s a very lame excuse, I’ve been Auba’s number 1 fan but he needs to step up and start taking responsibility. He’s acting like a crappy player at the moment. For some reason he doesn’t know how to shoot anymore. He had one chance in the box 18 and still passed to Tierney. You’re the striker for Christ’s sake not Tierney. Look at villa, wherever they were, once they got close to our box, boom… Powerful shots
We look over trained and over coached our players are flat and it’s not like the whole team played Thursday looks like the players are drilled on the training pitch come match day there is nothing left in the tank 3 0 on our own patch. Currently it’s one step forward and two back
Definitely flat
I dont know what to say….😔
But must say this
GREALISH IS A BEAST
WATKINS IS UNDERRATED
Arsenal were totally humiliated. Aston villa wanted the victory more. They scored 4 goals. Var ruled the first goal. We didn’t react to that warning sign…
Willian and Pepe. Both dont excite me at the moment but right now its Pepe over williain. The team and whole players were sooooo bad..
Arteta will go back to the drawing board. We need to rally around Arteta, two bad games doesn’t make him a bad manager. He’s trying to build something, he won’t always get it right.
But today, there’s no player I will say played well. Sad…very sad.
Sack the twat
Listening to that crap on the radio was the most depressing thing i’ve witnessed in a long time.
I didnt watch it but from the radio it seemed like we had no creativity at all.
Lacazette should be dropped period, heard he missed again from 6 yrds and Auba didnt even have a shot all game!
We’re at home g*d damn it!
Lacazette was actually the best of the 3 forwards we had today and that is saying something
Don’t bother with the highlights, Val – there weren’t any!! Shocking…..
You should thank your stars you didn’t watch the game,it felt like I lost 10years of my life watching arsenal play today..
We can’t tackle, we can’t pass, we can’t take any chances that come our way. I have never felt so depressed the way a season is going. spurs in contention for minimum top four where we have no chance of top half of the table. Villa absolutely slaughtered us and could have scored six. What happened to Partey? We were worse than terrible. Yes I’m bloody depressed tonight.
Me too Declan that performance is a smack in the face
We’re gonna lose the next one.
And the next.
And the next.
And that’s only the premier League.
Doesn’t matter who’s in charge, this is more like a golf club than football. The squad just taking home their pay checks and not turning up. If I did that at MY job I’d be sacked.
So right S 👍👍👍
I’ve been trying to give myself a little bit of hope by I can’t, losing is not always bad when you play beautiful football but the way we played today was so bad,even bad is an understatement, we were apocalyptic and we are the dead humans in the apocalyptic world and Aston villa were the zombies they eat us raw
Well, that was an eye opener to the level we are at! Ozil won’t fix us neither will Aouar we’ll still see the same sh*t.. Aubameyang has been awful since his new contract, Lacazette the less said about him the better.. 70 mil for a hit and miss player! Eddie Nketiah is a championship player at best.. and Arteta for all the times I defended him, I won’t defend this, we struggle every game and just look so bang average it’s painful! Willian too is looking like an awful signing.. the club is years and years off being a title contender.. top 4 this season with this team and Arteta, no chance and we will not win the Europa League either.
Willian is about to fall in the list of the likes of Cech, David Luiz, Silvestre, Gallas and the like as players we should not have signed from the top clubs. We always take those they dont care that much about losing.You could see from a long way that it would backfire hut we still signed him
@Kev yep and we tied him down to a 3 year contract along with long term contracts for Soares and Mari! Arsenal FC is a circus
….👍🏽👍🏽
Arteta needs to understand that attack is a form of defense, playing too narrow and been wasteful in front of goal
Arteta been in charge for close to a year he micro coaches that’s why the players look flat. He is not Pep , the was an assistant and its starting to show. He looks desperate because he made huge calls and his results are mediocre
We should not wish Arsenal to be in the top 4 because to be honest, EL is our level for now.
I am not even going to talk about tactics and all, but it seems our players are not just good enough.
If there was Xhaka and Luiz today, we would have blamed them, but who is to blame now?
Our players can’t do anything going forward, they can’t play FOOTBALL!
This was the worst Arsenal performance for years. Disgraceful. Arteta must stop this silly regimented style of football. It is boring, and will never win the league. Let the team play. I worry that Arteta is a control freak and his headless chicken football will not allow players to express themselves. Arteta is clearly inexperienced and may be shooting himself in the foot playing such graceless football. Don’t be scared of teams!!!!!!!
Well hard to gind any positive from that match. I think no one tried to make anything happen. Can someone cast a magic spell on us to make us better? I guess not..😅
Lacazette has had enough excuses as a striker. No holdup play today to save his ass. Him and Willian seemed to play after inhaling some balloons! And everyone else wasn’t better either, just varying degrees of worse. And MA also has to take responsibility for this loss. I don’t generally blame him for losses, but this was a pure tactical defeat as well. Some serious changes are needed to shakeup the team and MA has to develop multiple backup plans against teams. We cant just play like kids all the time, hoofing it up with no one to recieve. No doubt Villa were the better tram today but that’s just an excuse to hide behind. In a league we should be switched on all the time…
Rant over😅😅
Team* lol
True,we lost the battle in the 1st minute and i could see our tactics failing….minute by minute
We had 2 superb chances,laca and holding
But villa had like 22!😐
And not to add salt to the wound,Emis passes are just pure class…
I feel like crying today, a game with no posiyives at all😭😭
If I’m correct this is the 4th game in a row that Lacazette will Miss from the box, I’m not going to say anything about Lacazette again because arteta knows better. Auba and Tierney put in at least 4 good crosses in the box but nobody was there. That quick pass from Martinez is exactly what we are missing from Leno, although Leno can’t do anything with all those 3 goals but why is the guy always quiet, he doesn’t seem to communicate with his defense. And finally this arteta obsession with Lacazette and Willian may get cost him is job.
Its hurts to admit, but i guess we may have another europa spot to tussle with united, everton and the likes.
Sure they put 7 pass champions of england! But doing so in our turf?
What has gone wrong with auba? I mean no single shot on target!
I think villa was underated, cos their approach to this game is different.
8 games played, 4 wins, 4 losses, 8goals scored and 10 goals conceeded.
We visit leeds next i think
Yes.. and they’ve lost their last 2, just like Leicester and Villa had!!!
If we play like we did tonight, Ayling, Harrison, Bamford will have a field day!!!
Dreading it now….
I’ve never been more depressed in my life watching arsenal,this by far the worst performance I’ve seen in my 17years of been an arsenal fan and I really do not even know if we are moving forward or going backwards,losing 4games at this stage of the season is just poor and as for arteta am dumbfounded as to what his pattern football is…
As soon as a goal is scored the game always looks beyond us .I’m all for arteta sorting the defence but it shouldn’t have to mean absolutely nothing in attack . What was Willian up to ? Surely willock can provide more than that
After watching tonight’s match, I suddenly realised why I was losing interest in football. I’ll try and explain below.
I grew watching football where teams played with an out-and-out No10. Players like Maradona, Brian Laudrop, Ronaldinho, the great Jay-Jay Okocha, Zidane et al…. Those were the days when football was lovely.
Today made me realize that all this new form of football has ‘killed football’ for me. All I hear is ‘inverted winger’ ‘box-to-box midfielder’, which to me is the reason why football is getting complicated for no reason at all.
Back then, once I heard Cafu was playing, I knew he was a Right Back. Simple. Or I heard Tony Adams, I knew what to expect.
But now, I don’t even know what and where certain players play or are positioned. If I may ask, what is Saka’s actual position? Or what is Willock’s position? Or even Ceballos? These continuous change in positions has muddled up the brains of these players that they are even more confused when they are on the pitch. A perfect example is Auba. He looks lost every time he plays.
Sorry for the ‘epistle’. Maybe I’m taking the loss pretty bad(ly)
Today once again highlights our deficiencies.
1.First of all we have not defensive organization whatsoever, the back 5 covers that once in a while but a decent team with a plan will tear it up
2.Holding and bellerin are not good enough, they might have some positive performances here and there but they are not good enough .
3. The truth is that we have no midfield, and not one single creative midfielder, the only one we have wasn’t registered.
4. Chelsea have successfully scammed us again with Willian
5. Auba out wide will never work
6. Arteta is too stubborn to admit is mistakes , he did it with ozil and saliba
Now what? Change Arteta? Bring in another manager mid season and then? The fact is that some of the players we have are just not good enough and I don’t think any manager can do good with this lot.
The attack is awful. The amount of times Laca has missed in crucial moments for us is atrocious to say the least. Willian is too old now. The fact that he is on high wages is testimony to our idiotic transfer decisions.
We want to play from the back but who do we have in the goal? Leno. I have been saying this for so very long yet people choose to dismiss it. He is an excellent shot stopper. And THAT IS IT. The amount of time he wastes on the ball thinking and passing just slows down the play right from where it starts. Not to mention he has zero command in the box, doesn’t know how to catch ariel balls and can never sort out his defense. The gulf in quality between him and Emi was so evident in the build of their last goal. Well Emi isn’t ours anymore so the less said the better.
Ozil is not coming back. Don’t care whose decision is it and what’s the reason behind it. He is just not coming back and so it makes no sense crying about him not playing.
As for Arteta, he really needs to sort out his attack. Sometimes i do feel sad for him that he has Pepe and Nketiah to replace Laca and Willian. But then again that is what he signed up for and playing Auba on the left is clearly not working out with the shamelessly less goals we have this season.
Where do we go from here? My suggestion if you are willing to take is to give Arteta full support untill the end of the season. We just can’t keep changing managers like this. This will only confuse the players and there is no end to this incessant cycle. I know we are in a terrible position right now and doesn’t look like Arteta has made any progress over UE at this stage, but the best we can do is to give him time for this sesson. Let him figure out his team. All the cries for throwing him out is not constructive and will not take our club anywhere. Sincere request, PLEASE SUPPORT HIM. Judge him the next season. Give him atleast 2 transfer windows to build a team. Right now he has only got 1. We just don’t have a quality attack and combined with his conservative style, we are in shambles. But the way i have seen it, he is flexible. And what better option do we have anyway. Changing a manager mid season is only going to sink this ship further. So let’s just drink down our tears and curb our anger, and give him time. PLEASE.
👍👍
30 quid spent on 2 sundays.
0 4 aggregate score.
Depressing times.
Arteta too defensive with the squad he has at his disposal.
Thank god 2 weeks off this shite.
👍👍
1. Anyone miss how we play under Wenger?
2. Did we really improve after Wenger left?
3. Would Wenger do better with the players right now?
1:i do
2:no
3:yes
Gunner4life, yes, no, yes.
No creativity, none at all… all we could do was watch how Grealish run the show, provided opportunities for those around him and wasn’t called upon to be back in defence or run around like a blue a***d fly.
He is a pedigree player, not a water carrier.
MA still not sure on how best to set his team up. Such a horrendous performance!. Arsenal attack has never really been this bad.
Change the owners. They are killing the club. One way is to let the team shares go down by a fan boycott. No fan should watch Arsenal in real time. Let revenue fall down… then the owners will let the Manager do his thing.
Our best chances fell to the worst finishers in the attack will and laca .
I have never seen any arsenal performance like these.
We won’t score if we had played for hours. Auba central please.
Martinelli get well soon cos nketiah ain’t better than that kid
4 losses already…..
Ollie Watkins is a gooner as well 😵
😭😭
Sue are you cheering on the Welsh ? 🤪
Well some days are like that. Liverpool got their own beating once, so was ManCity. Could this be our own beating to spur us on going further? Only time will tell.
Our attack was blunt. By the way, who said Aubameyang is above substitution even if he’s offering nothing? Laca? That one is case study. For me, he should be coming from the bench.
Where was Miles, to check the excesses of Grealish? Pepe should be given consistent run of games to gel into the team. And nothing more to say about Martinez and Leno.
Anyways our attack couldn’t get worse, why not just try Pepe in the middle. He definitely can’t perform worse than Laca and seems to have good finish under his belt. And who knows the gamble could pay off and it could be a change of fortunes for the club and him personally.
I don’t see him offering much improvement over Willian to be honest. He might be a better option than him on the right but not by a huge margin.
I keep saying….
Arteta will manage as he played……ok, but nothing to shout about…..
He tinkers too much & is not allowing his best 11 players time to settle & feel the flow..
When Wenger knew his best 11….he stuck with it. Ferguson the same at Man U….
We have 11 great 1st team players including Ozil……but lack a manager that knows how to get the creative best out of them.
Ancelloti would have Arsenal purring like a Jag.
We still need a great Manager……fact.
A poor night
I’ve been a big supporter of Arteta from the beginning and still am but he has to take responsibility along with the players for a really abject result.
The disallowed goal was warning enough.
The throw out from Martinez to Grealish was awesome but so was Grealish
Disappointing night