Arsenal stuns Liverpool to reignite their Premier League title bid

Arsenal secured a well-deserved 3-1 victory against Liverpool this evening, rekindling their aspirations for the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta’s team confronted the formidable in-form Liverpool, in what was anticipated to be a challenging match.
Traditionally, Liverpool has often held dominance in clashes between these two clubs; however, Arsenal’s prowess has noticeably developed. In the four league encounters to date, Arsenal has triumphed over Liverpool twice, suffering no defeats following today’s significant outcome.
Bukayo Saka provided the opening goal, only for a rare defensive lapse from William Saliba to concede an equaliser for Liverpool. Despite the Reds beginning the second half as the more formidable side, errors from Virgil van Dijk and Allison Becker allowed Gabriel Martinelli to secure Arsenal’s second goal. Subsequently, Liverpool found it arduous to mount a comeback, leading to a late red card for Ibrahima Konate, leaving the frustrated visitors a man down.
Leandro Trossard, coming on as a substitute, sealed the victory for Arsenal, elevating them to the second position on the league table. A mere two points now separate the two clubs.
This performance from Arsenal aligns with the expectations of their fanbase and arguably represents their best display of the season. The hope is that this triumph will serve as a catalyst, propelling the players towards a winning streak and genuine contention for the league title.
Great performance.
Liverpool hardly had a real goal scoring opportunity. We had to score for them…
2nd time in 9 years Klopps team has only had 1 shot on target, telling stat!
Its so surprising how have we just collected 49 points on table this season. Despite playing well much of the season we gave away cheap points to villa, hammers, fulham n Newcastle. All those points were very much in our grasp by the way we played those games. It feels regretful that we are not sitting 10 points clear at the top. It may be just that to be champions only being best is not enough, you also need luck in each game, luck with injuries and much more. Now time will tell if we can be riding that luck till the end.
I thought we were losing. But lady luck smiled for our second goal, then Havertz did his job to get Konate sent away despite being a bit pushover in the game
Trossard scored a beautiful solo goal, thanks to Alisson’s bad performance tonight. I don’t think we’ll win anything with that type of nervousness in the back, but at least the game was entertaining
You can’t say we were lucky for a goal and then bemoan Liverpool’s lucky goal that came off Gabriel’s hand. Be consistent. Luck for once evened out in a game (it rarely evens out in a season never mind a game contrary to some opinions.)
That said I don’t get why Trossard doesn’t/hasn’t started more he’s so clinical especially when Martinelli was off-form, but a bit different now Martinelli has started firing.
Trossard has started many game but its quite obvious by now he doesn’t play the same when he starts. He the real example of so called impacter that Arteta talk about.
Liverpool were also lucky. But they could bypass our high-press easily, whereas we struggled to escape from theirs
@,Gai cut the guys some slack, The Boys did very well and deserved their win. Sometimes in your analysis you forget some great team have conceded unbelievable goals.
All great defenders have a few errors in them because they are humans. Saliba & Gabriel tried their best Epl isn’t easy. BBC Sports stats Liverpool had only one shot on target. And what of Liverpool error at the back? It’s a tin nagins that makes a team to win or lose.
In 3 Marches since coming from Dubai they have scored 10 goals and conceded 2 that’s a good efforts from any defence.
I personally don’t believe in luck/bad luck,just cause-effect. But even if I believed in luck,I’d find GAI’s comments ridiculous because I’ve been following and that word luck has been used by GAI in virtually all our wins this season.15 wins and counting;can’t be luck surely-that would be statistically absurd.Alisson didn’t make blunders out of nowhere. Our players forced/caused the errors out of him,goals were scored and a win was the effect-simple.
Ignoring some of the poor movement in the box and striker instinct missing, I’d say this is easily Havertz best game for us so far. Now he needs to replicate that in the midfield when he plays there, hopefully we see much more of this.
Glaringly obvious we are still missing very very good chances still which is still a concern despite the win, something needs to be done about it.
We are great when teams come out to play, looking forward(which many fans wont do), we still need to work on tactics against a low block!
Quite a few errors in the game leading to goals, Allison had a terrible evening which im thrilled about! I see Trossards goal actually was a small deflection.
Havertz or Martinelli MOTM. Jorginho also had a cracker, Liverpool missed a trick by not putting him under pressure.
Hopefully we can keep the momentum! COYG
There are no complaints. 3 points is all that matters. No negatives. We are still in the title race. We move
If you’re yet to believe, i don’t know when. We head east to take on Westham next. COYG!!!