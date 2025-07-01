Arsenal submit a bid for player who could be Saka alternative

Arsenal have already submitted an official bid for Noni Madueke, despite the fact that the move has not been met with widespread enthusiasm from the club’s supporters.

Madueke, currently at Chelsea, has shown glimpses of promise in the Premier League in recent seasons. However, his inconsistency has left many questioning whether he is the right profile for a team with ambitions to challenge for top honours. The winger’s potential remains clear, yet he has yet to prove himself as a reliable performer at the highest level.

Concerns Over Another Chelsea Signing

Arsenal have developed something of a habit of signing players from Chelsea in recent years, but these moves have not always received universal approval from the fanbase. Many supporters believe the club should look elsewhere for reinforcements rather than relying on former rivals for talent.

In this case, Madueke is seen by the Arsenal hierarchy as a potential alternative to Bukayo Saka, who has been forced to carry a significant burden on the right flank in recent seasons. With Saka featuring in a large number of matches for both club and country, there is a growing awareness that the England international needs greater support to ensure longevity and avoid burnout.

Arsenal Table Official Bid

According to Florian Plettenberg, as cited by Football Insider, Arsenal have already tabled an official offer for Madueke. The report indicates that the Gunners are serious in their pursuit and are determined to bring the Chelsea man to the Emirates ahead of the new season.

While Madueke may not yet be at Saka’s level, his arrival would provide depth in a key position and potentially allow for better rotation throughout a demanding campaign. However, some believe the club should focus on strengthening other areas of the squad and avoid over-reliance on signings from Chelsea.

The move remains under consideration, and whether Arsenal proceed with the transfer may depend on their ability to balance squad depth with overall quality.

