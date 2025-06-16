Arsenal submit offer to €60m winger coveted by Barcelona and Bayern

Arsenal have reportedly made a formal contract offer to Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who is currently valued at around €60 million and has been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, according to Football España.

The 22-year-old Basque talent has long attracted interest, but recent developments suggest the Gunners may be leading the chase. Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is said to have held negotiations with Williams’s agent in March, presenting an annual package of approximately €9 million. This likely exceeds what other clubs are offering, underlining Arsenal’s determination to recruit the dynamic winger.

Williams weighs up his options but Barça remain in the frame

Williams has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season, netting 11 goals and providing seven assists, which helped Athletic Club reach the Europa League semi-finals.

While both Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also pursuing his signature, Arsenal appear well-positioned. Sport reports that all three clubs are considering meeting his €60-63 million release clause and proposing high wage packages.

The Atlético giants have already held discussions; Bayern Munich are said to be readying a significant offer, and Barcelona’s director Deco reportedly met with Williams’s agent in mid‑June. Williams is believed to be open to these opportunities. The report suggests Barcelona remain the least favoured option among the top three, but interest is strong and their financial muscle could be decisive.

Arsenal keen to capitalise on momentum

Arsenal’s €9 million annual offer makes it clear they wish to position themselves competitively. The proposal marks a significant step beyond informal interest and could tip the balance if Williams values Premier League football and Champions League ambition.

Despite Barcelona’s appeal, their financial restraints may limit their capacity to match Arsenal’s overall package. Meanwhile Bayern Munich’s long‑standing interest remains credible, though reports indicate wage demands may stretch their structure.

A pivotal decision imminent for Williams

With Athletic Club reportedly willing to offer an extension, Williams must weigh his future carefully. Staying could mean removing the fee entirely, but moving presents the chance to play under Mikel Arteta in a squad aiming for Premier League success.

At this juncture, the deal appears firmly on Arsenal’s table, and their persistent pursuit may prove decisive. If Williams is truly seeking a big‑money contract, Champions League football and long‑term progress, the pendulum could swing decisively in Emirates Stadium’s favour.

Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…