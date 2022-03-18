Arsenal submit proposal for Barcelona defender (plus Video)

Arsenal submit proposal for Barcelona defender

According to the Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Arsenal have submitted a proposal to sign the Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo in the upcoming summer.

The 23-year-old has made 71 appearances for the Spanish giants, while also racking up seven for the national team of Uruguay.

The tweet further suggested that the Gunners are not the only ones in the race to acquire the signature of the coveted young defender.

☎️OFERTAS POR GAVI Y ARAUJO Contamos en @JijantesFC El central uruguayo tiene propuestas del :

Manchester United entorno los 8M

Arsenal entorno los 6M El sevillano tiene propuesta del Liverpool entorno los 6M LIVE > https://t.co/3KVGW54way pic.twitter.com/mhAuu3y1DZ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 15, 2022

The likes of Manchester United are also looking at Araújo as a potential signing.

The Barca defender has become an integral part of the current team, and the Blaugrana are hopeful of tying him down beyond the summer of 2023, when his contract expires.

However, club president Joan Laporta is reportedly open to sanctioning a sale for the Uruguayan if the talks further break down in the coming months.

The question for Arsenal is where they see the Barca center-back settling in North London. The Gunners already have a solid defensive pairing in Gabriel Magalhães and Ben White.

While William Saliba will certainly fight for a spot in the starting eleven come next season and Daniel Ballard already showing promising signs in the Championship.

Writer’s opinion: Arsenal already have enough center backs and pursuing a deal for Araújo doesn’t make sense, unless manager Mikel Arteta is planning to switch to five men at the back, which doesn’t look likely.

William Saliba has been named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week for the 9th time this season. Thriving. pic.twitter.com/qCgIo2PVkT — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 16, 2022

The Spanish tactician has publicly stated his preference to have five solid center backs. With White, Gabriel, Saliba, Rob Holding and Ballard in their ranks already, I don’t see the logic behind adding another big name to the list.

My personal preference would be to acquire the services of a young defender with massive potential, something Arsenal have looked for in the market in the past few windows.

It’s still too early to say whether the Gunners are seriously interested in Araújo. But before acquiring a big name in that position, they should ask themselves one question: will the funds be not served better elsewhere?

Yash Bisht

