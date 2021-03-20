Arsenal succeeds in keeping Partey away from international football

Arsenal has kept Thomas Partey from taking part in the latest international matches, as reported by the Sun.

The midfielder is a key member of the Ghana national team and they face South Africa in their next African Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Rainbow nation is on the UK’s red list.

This means that the former Atletico Madrid man would have to quarantine for 10 days on his return to the UK from international football.

After the UK government refused to grant an exemption to elite sports stars, the Gunners blocked the attempts of the Ghanaian FA to get the midfielder.

Their lead has been followed by Crystal Palace and Swansea City who have also refused to allow Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew to join up with the Black Stars.

Partey has had an inconsistent season at Arsenal but he has still shown enough for the Gunners to know that he is the right signing.

Clubs lose control of so many factors when they allow their players to join their national teams.

Arsenal will be happy to have kept hold of Partey now as they bid to end this campaign on a high.

They are far behind in the race for the European places on the league table, but they can earn a Champions League spot if they win the Europa League.