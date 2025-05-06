Arsenal suffer a blow ahead of Champions League semi-final tie with PSG

In Europe’s premier competition, you’ll need a little bit of luck on your side in addition to quality if you want to be successful. All things considered, the campaign has been very unlucky at times for the Gunners. Nothing exemplifies this more than the consecutive dropped points we’ve suffered recently in the league, and also the Champions League. We’ve been the most unlucky in terms of player availability with injury being the chief reason for that. Off the back of the 2-1 loss this weekend, Martin Ødegaard is yet another big name that might miss the Paris Saint-Germain clash along with the ever impressive Jurrien Timber. Despite the injuries keep coming with unrelenting speed, Arsenal will still harbour hopes of an inspirational comeback when they travel to Paris on Wednesday.

This hope would’ve been made stronger when there were doubts concerning Ousmane Dembele’s availability for the second leg. However the Gunners will enjoy no such advantage (his absence) when they do battle on Wednesday night. The forward was involved in PSG training on Monday which only further increases his chances of making the starting lineup. The Frenchman reportedly suffered a Hamstring strain in the first leg which kept him out of their 2-1 loss to Strasbourg at the weekend.

🚨🎖️| JUST IN: Ousmane Dembélé participated in today’s collective training session. @Djaameel_ pic.twitter.com/pPgcM1ckwv — PSG Report (@PSG_Report) May 5, 2025

The news of his availability will surely come as a blow to the Gunners. Apart from his well taken finish in the first leg, his all round play was something we really struggled with due to his movement to find space, as well as his technique to cause havoc. Apart from that, he’s obviously their best player who’s currently enjoying the most productive season in his entire professional career, which has even thrust him into conversations for the Ballon d’or!

Him missing out would’ve been a boost for the Gunners and would’ve surely improved our chances of victory! With that said though, the Gunners still have what it takes to win and quite comfortably as well.

This is what I think, thoughts on the article below gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here…