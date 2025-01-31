Arsenal suffer another transfer blow after missing out on Watkins

Arsenal made headlines with a last-minute bid for Ollie Watkins just hours before their Champions League clash against Girona. However, Aston Villa swiftly rejected the offer. This late move in the January transfer window puts the Gunners in a tough spot, as signing a player of Watkins’ calibre with so little time remaining is unlikely to succeed.

Villa, having already sold Jhon Duran, is understandably reluctant to part ways with a second striker. Watkins, an integral part of their squad, remains a key player for the Villans as they aim to secure a strong finish to their campaign. Despite Arsenal’s interest, Villa’s position on keeping Watkins appears resolute, making a deal improbable before the window closes.

Watkins is not the only player Arsenal have been pursuing. The Gunners have also been linked with Rosenborg’s talented 18-year-old midfielder, Sverre Nypan. Arsenal have reportedly been in talks with Nypan’s representatives as they consider adding him to their ranks. Nypan, who has already caught the eye of several top European clubs, has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time.

However, a report from the Daily Mail suggests that a move for Nypan is unlikely to materialise this January. The report claims the teenager is expected to remain at Rosenborg until the end of the season, a decision that makes sense for his development and for Rosenborg’s own ambitions.

The Norwegian starlet has significant potential and will almost certainly make the leap to one of Europe’s elite clubs in the future. Yet, now does not seem to be the ideal time for such a move, particularly to a club like Arsenal, where he would struggle to secure regular game time in the second half of the season.

While both Watkins and Nypan would strengthen Arsenal in different ways, the timing and circumstances surrounding these pursuits suggest neither will join the Gunners this month. Arsenal will need to explore other options or work with their current squad to maintain their momentum in both domestic and European competitions.