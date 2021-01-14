Arsenal suffer blow as Lamptey chooses to stay and extend his contract at Brighton

Arsenal has been dealt a huge blow in their bid to land Tariq Lamptey from Brighton as the full-back closes in on a new contract extension, according to Mail Sport.

Lamptey has been a revelation since the Seagulls signed him from the Chelsea academy about a year ago.

His performances have been so good that they also attracted the attention of top European teams like Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The report in the Mail also reckons the Gunners consider him to be the ideal replacement for Hector Bellerin who is wanted by Barcelona.

Should Bellerin leave Arsenal in the summer, the Gunners will now struggle to land Lamptey.

He signed a three-year deal when he first joined Brighton, but they have been impressed by his performances for them so far and want to give him better terms.

Bellerin has continued to deliver for Arsenal, but he is getting older and the earlier Arsenal sells him, the more valuable he would be in the transfer market.

At 20, Lamptey could offer a decade or more of improving performances.

Given the number of teams eyeing a move for him, he will not come cheap, but he would be worth it.