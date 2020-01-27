In the 62nd minute of Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Bournemouth this evening, defender Shkodran Mustafi was stretchered off after a collision, dealing another setback to Arsenal’s injury-stricken defence.
The Gunners already have Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac sitting on the sidelines.
Does this latest setback make it absolutely essential for Mikel Arteta to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements before the window closes?
The MailOnline claim that Mustafi landed awkwardly on his ankle. The centre-back looked solid for the north London outfit before going down early in the second-half.
Whilst Mustafi has experienced his fair share of struggles since arriving at Arsenal, it’s heartbreaking to see the 27-year-old go down with a painful blow just as he’s beginning to get himself back into the team.
Should the Germany international be sidelined, that would leave only Sokratis, David Luiz and Rob Holding as available option at the heart of defence to Arteta.
It’s hard for us to sort out our defensive problems when we always seem to be forced into shifting things around at the back because of injuries.
Well now, the board has no choice than to make the Mari transfer work
Do something about that defence before things get more worse, so far I as an Arsenal fan Arteta is getting us somewhere
As much as I want Mustafi to leave Arsenal. He is an Arsenal player and it hurts to see him injured. I don’t want to see any of our players injured.
Also, now we are one less experienced defender. Our CB are far from great but they are all we have
We MUST sign a CB now, be it purchase or Loan
Don’t know why people are panicking? Obviously I don’t wish a bad injury on anyone, but it’s a blessing in disguise if Arteta cannot pick Mustafi for an extended period of time.
It is irrelevant that we’re already short at the back, because he is so poor! Even if we can’t sign a replacement before the window closes, a CB from our youth/reserves will easily fill Mustafi’s shoes as an awful squad player.