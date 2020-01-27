Arsenal suffer defensive blow as Mustafi’s stretchered off against Bournemouth

4 Comments

Mustafi-injured-vs-Bournemouth

In the 62nd minute of Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Bournemouth this evening, defender Shkodran Mustafi was stretchered off after a collision, dealing another setback to Arsenal’s injury-stricken defence.

The Gunners already have Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac sitting on the sidelines.

Does this latest setback make it absolutely essential for Mikel Arteta to dip into the transfer market for reinforcements before the window closes?

The MailOnline claim that Mustafi landed awkwardly on his ankle. The centre-back looked solid for the north London outfit before going down early in the second-half.

Read More: Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal – a comfortable away win for Arsenal

Whilst Mustafi has experienced his fair share of struggles since arriving at Arsenal, it’s heartbreaking to see the 27-year-old go down with a painful blow just as he’s beginning to get himself back into the team.

Should the Germany international be sidelined, that would leave only Sokratis, David Luiz and Rob Holding as available option at the heart of defence to Arteta.

It’s hard for us to sort out our defensive problems when we always seem to be forced into shifting things around at the back because of injuries.

Updated: January 27, 2020 — 10:22 pm

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Eddie
    Eddie

    Well now, the board has no choice than to make the Mari transfer work

    Reply
  2. Isaiah
    Isaiah

    Do something about that defence before things get more worse, so far I as an Arsenal fan Arteta is getting us somewhere

    Reply
  3. Innit
    Innit

    As much as I want Mustafi to leave Arsenal. He is an Arsenal player and it hurts to see him injured. I don’t want to see any of our players injured.

    Also, now we are one less experienced defender. Our CB are far from great but they are all we have

    We MUST sign a CB now, be it purchase or Loan

    Reply
  4. ThirdManJW
    ThirdManJW

    Don’t know why people are panicking? Obviously I don’t wish a bad injury on anyone, but it’s a blessing in disguise if Arteta cannot pick Mustafi for an extended period of time.

    It is irrelevant that we’re already short at the back, because he is so poor! Even if we can’t sign a replacement before the window closes, a CB from our youth/reserves will easily fill Mustafi’s shoes as an awful squad player.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.