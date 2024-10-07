Arsenal suffer fresh injury blow as key man pulls out of international duty

Arsenal has suffered a fresh injury setback as one of their key players has withdrawn from international duty.

The Gunners have been grappling with injuries to several important players and fielded a much-changed lineup in their match against Southampton yesterday. They struggled in the first half but managed to secure a victory after an improved second-half performance, aided by some tactical changes from Mikel Arteta.

Arteta had been hoping to welcome Martin Odegaard back after the international break, but now faces another injury concern. According to a report from Standard Sport, Kai Havertz has pulled out of international duty with Germany after picking up an injury during Arsenal’s win over Southampton.

This adds to Arsenal’s growing injury worries as they look to maintain their strong start to the season.

This was confirmed by the German FA who released a statement saying:

“Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands due to knee problems. Get well soon, Kai!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has been very good for us this season, and the attacker is one player that we do not want to lose.

This is a big blow, and hopefully, he will be back to full fitness after the break. Otherwise, we could be in trouble.

He is our only reliable number nine and has been in terrific form since the start of the season, so we need him to be back fit.

