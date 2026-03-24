Arsenal suffer fresh injury blow as one key man cannot play for his country

Arsenal has been handed a fresh injury blow as Gabriel has been forced to miss Brazil’s matches in this international window because of injury. The Brazilian defender has been in fine form for both club and country this season and was included in the latest Brazil squad as they continue preparations for the World Cup.

His performances have been a key part of Arsenal’s defensive stability, and his absence will be felt. The upcoming international fixtures were expected to serve as important preparatory matches, and Gabriel would have been eager to compete for his place in the squad ahead of the tournament.

Injury Setback for Gabriel

However, a report via Sport Witness states that he suffered an injury just before reporting for international duty, which will keep him out of action for some time. As a result, he has withdrawn from the Brazil squad for the matches in this window.

Arsenal are now expected to take charge of his recovery, ensuring that he receives the best possible medical attention. The club will be cautious with his rehabilitation process, aiming to avoid any setbacks that could prolong his absence further. His fitness will be closely monitored as they work towards getting him back on the pitch.

Impact on Arsenal’s Season

The timing of this injury is far from ideal for Arsenal. The Gunners have recently missed the opportunity to win the Carabao Cup and must now focus on winning their remaining fixtures if they are to finish the campaign strongly. Losing a key defender at this stage of the season presents an additional challenge.

Gabriel has been in excellent form throughout the campaign, and his presence has been crucial to the team’s defensive organisation. His absence could disrupt the balance of the side, particularly during a period when consistency is essential. Arsenal will be hoping that the injury is not serious and that he can return to action as soon as possible, as they aim to maintain their momentum in the closing stages of the season.