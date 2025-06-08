Arsenal suffer major setback as Chelsea make first move for Bundesliga star

Arsenal’s pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has hit a serious roadblock, with Chelsea stealing a march in the race for the highly-rated winger.

The Gunners had identified the 20-year-old as a key summer target and were reportedly given the green light to pursue a deal. With Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggling to provide consistent threat from the left flank, Bynoe-Gittens was seen as a dynamic option to raise the quality out wide.

But the move now appears unlikely, with Chelsea officially submitting an opening bid.

Chelsea strike first—but Arsenal still have time

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have tabled a formal offer in excess of €35 million plus add-ons. While that bid was swiftly rejected by Borussia Dortmund, the Blues are expected to return with an improved proposal, and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

This represents a significant blow to Arsenal, who had been quietly confident of landing the winger before the competition intensified. Bynoe-Gittens registered 12 goals and 3 assists last season and fits the exact profile Mikel Arteta is believed to be seeking.

There’s still a chance for Arsenal to hijack the move, but for now, Chelsea are firmly in the driving seat.

Where do Arsenal turn next?

Missing out on Bynoe-Gittens may force Arsenal to look elsewhere. The club have already been linked with high-profile targets such as Rodrygo and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, two players capable of elevating the attack to the next level.

But both deals would be complicated and expensive, which is exactly why Bynoe-Gittens was viewed as a more accessible yet high-upside signing.

If Arsenal are serious about strengthening their wide options this summer, they’ll need to move quickly, or risk being left behind in a competitive winger market.

Should Arsenal try and hijack the deal?

Benjamin Kenneth

