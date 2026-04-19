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Arsenal suffer title blow as Manchester City edge thrilling Etihad clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad by Manchester City this evening, and that result means the Gunners are now as close as ever to the Citizens on the league table. It was a damaging outcome for Mikel Arteta’s side in a match that carried huge significance in the title race.

Football fans around the world tuned in with so much at stake, and it was a major chance for Arsenal to show they could secure a result in one of the biggest fixtures of the season. Instead, they were left frustrated after a narrow defeat.

Fast Start And Quick Response

Arsenal began with confidence, but the home side was also in strong form and had looked the better team over the last few weeks. It was therefore no great surprise when City took the lead through Rayan Cherki after 16 minutes, rewarding their early pressure.

The Gunners were disappointed to fall behind, yet they responded impressively just two minutes later. Kai Havertz brought Arsenal level and showed the visitors still had plenty of fight, ensuring the contest remained finely balanced after a lively opening period.

Both teams then settled into spells of possession as they searched for another breakthrough. Arsenal worked hard to avoid going behind again, while City were equally determined not to allow the visitors control of the game.

At the interval, the sides were level, but Arsenal knew they would need more in the second half if they were to leave Manchester with the result they wanted.

Haaland Decides Tight Contest

The match remained even for long periods after the restart until Erling Haaland found a way to restore City’s lead. That goal forced Arsenal into another attempt at a comeback, but it increasingly felt as though fortune was against them.

When Arsenal did manage to break through the City defence, they struck the post at least once. That near miss summed up a difficult evening in which key moments failed to fall in Arsenal’s favour.

Arsenal pressed City strongly in the closing stages, forcing the hosts deep into their own area. Despite sustained pressure, the equaliser never arrived, and City held on to claim an important victory.

For Arsenal, the defeat is a painful setback. They showed character and determination, but ultimately left the Etihad empty-handed after another fiercely contested meeting between the two sides.

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  1. Mental weakness of Mikel Arteta and the players should be studied. I think they are just s**t scared, plain and simple.

    I reckon City will overtake Arsenal and only then will they actually start playing better

    Reply

  2. Why is Zubimendi untouchable in the first 11?That guy is a passenger.Get a real DM.Martinelli did absolutelly nothing….again. Sell both of them.

    Reply

  3. Bookies are lucky I’m not a betting man. Called this after the 0-0 against Liverpool. Been waiting years for this club to prove me wrong and they are incapable. I don’t understand how some of these players were recruited by a club with title aspirations. Every year I look at our recruitment and it’s never good enough. It’ll keep coming back to that even over the tactics.

    Reply

    1. It’s cause we do not have an elite manager to go with the money. Guardiola’s signings of Semenyo and Guehi were a master stroke.

      We were probably told no Chelsea rejects were available in January.

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      1. An elite manager would never have wanted any of the Chelsea rejects. Havertz, Madueke, Willian and them all underwhelming. Is Jorgi the best of the bunch and he was only brought in to be squad player so low stakes. Odegaard should’ve been on the market 1-2 seasons ago to leave, trossard/Martinelli for what, the 4th season in a row at LW… was that going to end as anything besides a disaster? And Gyokeres I’ve made many many posts about and I’ll leave it there. Defensive signings are really the only thing to applaud from a recruitment stance. Mikel, he’s his own worst enemy and has lost us several titles by being such a conservative minded manager. Many many opportunities to win EPL over the last few seasons and we fail at every chance. How many more chances, how many more millions?

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  4. Did we win the stats battle though? Because that’s what’s important to some people

    Said MA had done well to get us where we were 2-3 years ago but had hit his ceiling, still stand by that. Look he’s spent enough to buy our way to a trophy and it seems like he’s not getting that right even

    But all good, as long as we are making money and staying in the top 4 right?

    Reply

    1. Not top 4, top 2
      Considering how tough the EPL is, it’s pretty good.Ask any Spursy fans, how they feel.
      Well not having money to do business in January, has cost us the title again
      The lads are tired and it’s obvious
      Let’s hold all our energy for the UCL

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      1. The lads are tired – diddums.
        He was given money to build a squad to rotate and these players are paid millions to do a professional job every game.
        This is the worst squad of players since Wenger took over. Weak minded and managed by someone who is clearly not good enough at this level.
        But tired it is then – this years excuse

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    1. I expect you will call this a rip roaring successful season then – something to be proud of – just stay away from football forums and websites because I’m worried that the protective bubble you have around yourself might get burst when you see what everybody thinks about Arsenal and their mentality 🙂

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  6. Used to mock Guardiola and Mourinho that they buy trophies. Now I know even with money you still need an elite manager to win things.

    There is no manager in the history of the game who has tried to buy trophies and failing spectacularly like Arteta has. This guy literally dismantled an entire squad and bought new. He is the top and the worst trophy buyer.

    I believe City will are likely to drop more than 3 points but will the substandard bottler manage to inspire his players to take advantage?

    The only thing remaining to ruin this weekend further is reading the apologists nuances.

    Reply

    1. I’m thinking We will drop points 2 more times before the season ends. But I do think we have a decent shot to get past Atleti at least so hopefully we still get to our first UCL final in ages. But then therein lies a problem that we have to actually win a final 😭

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    2. Its scary HH because its not about the money for Arsenal. We are spending and spending huge amounts. The end result stays the same. We fall short. The mais either good enough or he isn’t. We can not jeep wasting money.

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  7. Why the hell did Arteta take off Madueke when he was troubling the City defense?

    What the hell did Martinelli do in this game for 45 mins?

    How did Arteta manage to take one of our best players on the pitch – Eze off?
    And bring on Trossard in his place?

    Why didn’t Gyokeres replace Havertz in the 60th minute when we obviously needed him?

    I don’t understand.

    The subs completely destroyed our game.

    Reply

      1. Good to hear the mention of God.

        But God doesn’t play football. Humans do. And I’m fast loosing faith in this Manager this season. How does someone take off his most effective players on a match and replace them with obviously ineffective ones? My mind is still boggling

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      1. Removing an effective Eze for an expectedly ineffective Trossard is not gambling. It’s sheer madness. Did you notice that we were progressively getting worse the more we made subs?

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  8. Now other Pl teams are happy… They all want Arsenal to bottle it, the pressure from the Media and other Pl teams ex players is too much on Arsenal… I doubt any team can survive that onslaught from everyone… Arsenal will win the premier league regardless

    Reply

    1. Two centi metres away from winning us a title.

      I had confidence the ball going into Eze and Kai, would be held and not lost. I have confidence when it goes to Saka. It’s important to hold it so you can transition.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  11. Don’t worry – the supercomputer is about tell us Arsenal still have an 80% chance of winning the league.

    Reply

  12. And this season is over. Arsenal board should sack Arteta at the end of season and the he can’t bring titles. His negative mentality has totally affected the team. Our players are running out of confidence and the hunger for glory is not seen in them for the last few matches.Injury to Timber and Saka were like rubbing salt on the wound. I feel Bournmeth manager could be an ideal manager for Arsenal. So it is very hard to be Gooner these days. Still we believed title be ours this year. Now every dream has been shattered.

    Reply

    1. My crystal ball tells me MA will win the EPL this season and the board will retain him as the Manager. We will go another 5 seasons again without any trophy, we will win the Champions League, and the cycle continues

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    1. As is the river in Egypt….

      Funny how the ones defending our play and recent results are now left with nothing to say but childish things like this, it’s what happens when reality smacks them in the face 🙂

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  15. That is the league over. The way we play football is so negative ans self destructive. There isn’t a team in the prem in the top 6, that gives the ball away in attack, playing a poor ball, either open play, freekicks, or corners than Arsenal. We try to keep the ball by playing silly negative passes and end up losing it because of. We can not control a ball from the back and our style of play is limited so much. Arteta has took us as far as he can, he can not get any better, he is limited in his tactics. If you are happy with the same as these last four years, then thats all you will get. We do not play winning football, we play, not losing football. I am sure that another 300 mil this summer, still would be a waste of money. Artetas BIG signing was Zubimendi, he isn’t premiership quality. Gyokores has been poor these last few months but that can also be down to, his lack of suitability to the team. Eze has been underwhelming, and Madueke has not produced enough. Martinelli, is on the way out. Trossard is getting too old. Odergaard is not ever going to be the player that leads us to the title. A lot of players
    who haven’t done it this season, won’t next. And Arteta is not the one to take this team to the dizzy heights that the investment should be getting us. We just do not play the right football, its not clever, its not robust. I think Arteta may resign this summer, he definitely should not be given a new contract and for me, not be here next season. Unless there is a miracle and City collapse and we have stupid luck in CL. Because we are not good enough.

    Reply

    1. Spot on Reggie. This team plays with a fear and scared of taking risk. Arteta will play the same way next season as he prefers control over free flowing football that comes with a risk. He has sucked the creativity out of these players and turn them to a robot that knows to play only one way.

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  16. What a day for Gabriel to have a shocker.No doubt Havertz will be criticised but I hope other subscribers acknowledge the poor performances of Gabriel and Mosquera, who is clearly not a full back.In terms of chances we were worth a point but it was not to be and we can only hope that the likes of Bournemouth can help us out.

    Reply

      1. Villa will be easy for Man City as they play a final just a few days before. The Bournmouth game has to be moved if City make FA cup final.

        Crystal Palace away could be City’s tightest game.

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  17. Arteta needs to go once this season is over regardless of whether he wins a trophy or not. This style of play started around April of last year and we have gotten worse since then. Its one thing to play like this to manage a game but relying on it as your default style is a defeatist mentality. Even if we get past Atletico, our mentality will not let us win in the final when our back is against the wall. He will continue with this bs next season too. Rinse and repeat

    Reply

  18. Expected result as I predicted a 1-0 defeat. But actually surprised by our competitive performance compared to the shite that has been served up recently.
    We hit the post twice and the last chance of Havertz should have scored and at the very least worked the keeper. Havertz could have had a hattrick.
    Difficult to win the PL, but if we match MC results and score more goals we can still win the PL on goal difference.
    Much harder now though.

    Reply

  19. Game over. Officially had enough now. We’re not winning squat if we continue with Arteta 😤

    Still time to prove me wrong, but not sure i can stomach any more failure!

    Reply

  20. Wow just wow, we were at there gaff, we matched them , we missed some good chances, we played better than recently and you lot above ⬆️ are calling out certain players, the manager and basically the whole team! Still games to play and you total wimps have given up smfh 🫨

    Reply

  21. Arteta has completely forgotten how to set up a team to attack.

    Still a bit scared and cautious, when you need a win by all means?

    I don’t get get it.

    Sincerely, the attacking play within the last 10 minutes of the game, was better than what I saw the whole game.

    And I’m thinking, the double pivot of Rice and Zubimendi might be costing us the ability to attack. Especially, when one considers the limitations of our wingers.

    Our defenders didn’t cover themselves in glory either.

    In the past 3 games, I haven’t seen any of them put in a ball winning tackle in and around the box. Are they also scared?

    Reply

  23. I actually thought we played well today, but it was after their second goal.Little wonder why the manager has been witholding the players from playing this positive all through the season.Whatever happens comes the end of the season will fully be on Arteta and i hope he’s fired if we lose the league to City unless he can miraculously win us the champions league.

    Reply

  24. Sad! We really never learn, that’s a massive chance we are fastly letting go. If we are not winning the league Arteta has to go. That is a ceiling hit

    Reply

  25. If Eze’s goes in, Haaland doesn’t score, becuase his goal came from space that wouldn’t have existed.

    We were just so close to winning the league title today.

    Reply

  26. If you reversed Arsenal and City currently the negative people would be going even harder on the negatives! Just imagine.

    Well done Arteta you beat City for the 1st time in 6 games and won the tinpot league cup. City are still in the CL they beat Madrid 5-1 last year, we lost 6-3 that year and lost 5-1 this year. They will likely win the CL they beat Atletico 4-0 already, only team to score 4 against Atletico all season (barca played them 6 times, madrid 3 times.) They are 1 of only two teams to beat Bayern all year in any comp (Ausburg is the other.) and one of 2 teams all comps to score 3 against Bayern (Madrid is the other.) Small club mentality City will the league they are in charge and probably the cl and who cares if we have 15 more open play goals in the league we are 2 ahead overall in goals only and 1 behind on gd and City have 7 more open play goals than us in the cl anyway. Yes we won today but City have the far easier run in are ahead on GD and 3 points ahead now. Who cares if we win the FA/LC Arteta finished behind City last year will probably lose the title to City this year given City have an easier run and are ahead on GD and hasn’t got past the last 16 in the cl last 2 years. If we win the FA/LC Arteta should be sacked because City will win the PL/CL and cheering the league cup over the cl is a small club mentality.

    That is exactly the commentary we would have if you reversed City/Arsenal right now.

    Reply

    1. The above is why the Arteta inners are not the same as the Arteta outers. Next year if were out of the title race all season pre-november, struggle for top 5 but make it, poor performance in the cl and no insane injury scenario ie gabriel/saliba/timber/calafiori/hincapie/mosquerra injured same time scenario. I and 99% of Arteta inners would be ok if a top manager is available we should switch now because the squad is about to hit its prime and Arteta is going backwards.

      Arteta outers will argue both sides of any situation ever as Arteta out that is the difference. We are in the CL semi final facing a team we beat 4-0 this season with the 2nd leg at home. Likely we will face Bayern in the final who we beat 3-1 this season. If it’s PSG our record from last year is w1, l2 3-3 agg and they don’t have Donnarumma. Yet the narrative is this is an awful season already. It’s wild.

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  28. Commenting here sometimes, I see to my regret that I was never eliminated and of course for this match that I expected nothing more than defeat. Here we go again. Arteta prediction Predictable, incapable of winning a title, most of the wrong signings, overrated players, cock-brained mentality. At some point all of this comes to the surface clearly, if not the time, a repeated coincidence ceases to be a coincidence. Although this year very early it showed the same signs again, they were visible since the fall, we were simply very lucky that the other groups especially City, they were competing with us in instability. Now it was luck, this was irony, I don’t know what would be better. Being out of the race from February rather than false hopes again. I don’t know if it will change in the future.This nightmare. I can’t stand it anymore. Unfortunately, they were slowly reducing our team. .

    Reply

  30. Well it’s certainly better than winning a trophy and then about to be relegated to the third tier of English football right PJ-SA?

    We gave everything today and went for the win, only to be thwarted by the woodwork and the header that Havertz should have put away.

    I read that city115 have the chance to put Burnley to the sword and overtake us on goal difference – we also have to play Burnley, so why can’t we do the same?

    Anyone who thought winning the PL was all about today’s result, will now know that was never the case, either for us or city115.

    Well fought lads, shackles off and you gave as good as you got, proud of you all.
    Great support from our away Gooners and I’m ready for the Newcastle game.

    The Geordies, Burnley and Fulham at home and West Ham, Palace away.
    Never over till the fat lady sings!!

    Reply

    1. I agree Ken City have the tougher fixtures
      it’s just if we can mentally hang in there
      let’s say they win game in hand , we then play twice before them so can send them to Everton with the gap 6 points

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  31. UCL – Bayern
    EPL – City
    FA Cup – City
    Capital One Cup – City
    Community Shield – City
    EPL 2nd Place Trophy – Arsenal

    Reply

  32. The worst part of this is arsenal are still going to drop points either to Newcastle, Fulham or westham and city will win all their remaining games because the other teams they’ll face will unanimously decide to spread their legs wide open for city113 to have its way with them as they did 2 and 3 seasons ago. We shouldn’t have drawn to wolves and lost to man united, we shouldn’t have lost to Bournemouth but hey here we are. . It’s only a miracle that will see us win the league . Madueke and zubimendi are bad buys let’s be honest
    We played well today but luck wasn’t on our side, merino would have been useful in our last two EPL games as he was always bailing us out.
    Shame really we had the league right in the palm of our hands and we let it slip . I believe Arteta doesn’t have attack minded coaches in his corner , they all seem defence orientated, look at Gabriel Heinze for example.
    We are a team that do not conceed more than 2 goals , a stat that should prompt any right thinking manager to inform his players to always go to score 3 goals knowing that will surely give you the win but as we see, it has been a challenge to even score just one goal in our last 5 matches.
    The only advise I can give Arteta now is to go all out in every single game, no more defensive dey up, no more trying to control the game, no more back and sideways passes , just all out attack and servif we can win it with goal difference otherwise , Fulham will punish us if we play that control nonsense.

    Reply

  33. I’m afraid this manager and his players will go down in history as the nearly men, so much talent and so little to show for it, reminds me of Keegan and his Newcastle team that battled fergies United during the mid 90’s, some great individuals like Ginola and Asprilla but ultimately won nothing, history is repeating itself with Arteta and his team.

    Reply

  34. I am willing to wait for the PL title, we migth be loosers
    today but not over the season. But we dropped the wrong
    points along the way.. therefore the deja vu. I was trying
    to keep my emotions intact.

    Reply

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