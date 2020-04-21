Arsenal suffer transfer blow as Atletico Madrid offers to double midfielders salary

Arsenal has suffered a major blow in their bid to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid as the Spaniards are fighting hard to keep hold of him.

Mikel Arteta’s side has made Partey a top target as they look to add some quality to their midfield.

The Spaniard has inherited a squad that is struggling with confidence and he knows that a little sprinkling of quality in several positions would bring out the best in his players.

Partey has been in fine form for Atletico for some time now and Arsenal was looking to take advantage of his small release clause to land him in the summer.

However, they have now been dealt a transfer blow with the Guardian claiming that the Spaniards are fighting back by offering him a new double-your-money deal.

The Guardian further reports that his release clause currently stands at around £43 million, however, Atletico want to double his weekly wage to £130,000 per week and that would also help them double his release clause to £87 million.

This is bad news for the Gunners as they will probably have a very limited budget to work with in the summer.

Arteta will most likely have to sell some of his players before he can buy players, and players in a certain price range can simply not be targeted because they won’t be affordable.