Arsenal suffer transfer blow as Atletico Madrid wants to keep midfielder

Arsenal has been dealt a major blow in their bid to land Thomas Lemar this summer as a recent report claims that Diego Simeone hasn’t given up on him.

The Frenchman has struggled since he joined Atletico Madrid and Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to help him revive his career.

Diego Simeone has admitted before now that the midfielder has been underwhelming and that he hasn’t reached the heights that they thought he would reach when they signed him.

That claim boosted Arsenal in their bid to land him after they tried, but failed to sign him while he was still a player of AS Monaco.

However, Spanish media outlet AS is claiming that the Frenchman will be given another season to reach his potential.

This would come as a blow to Arsenal and Arteta, who had been thinking they would land him on a cheap transfer this summer.

Arsenal has plans to get some new players into their side in the summer and a number of French players have been linked.

Lemar could have taken up the Gunners’ left-wing and free Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to star in the central striker role.

However, that prospect is looking a little dimmer if this report is accurate.