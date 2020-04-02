Arsenal suffer transfer blow as Barcelona star considers himself having a future at Camp Nou

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to sign Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann as the Frenchman believes that he has a future at Camp Nou, according to Sky Sports.

Griezmann has become a target for Arsenal this season as Barcelona look to offload him.

The Catalans are planning for the return of Neymar as well as the signing of Lautaro Martinez.

They know that they need to offload high earners like Greizmann and Philippe Coutinho before they can add both stars to their wage bill.

Greizmann is reportedly available for less than £100 million just a year after he joined the Catalans from Atletico Madrid in a controversial move that saw the Madrid side accuse them of tapping him up.

With the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up in the air, it seems that Mikel Arteta would jump at the chance to land Griezmann if he became available.

But the Sky Sports report claims that the World Cup winner believes he still has time to spend with Barcelona and that he is planning to be a part of the program to launch Barcelona’s new kit for next season.

Jonathan David and Dries Mertens are two other strikers that Arteta can turn to if he cannot sign Griezmann.