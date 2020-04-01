Arsenal suffer transfer blow as Serie A target closes in on joining Inter Milan

Arsenal has suffered a major blow in their bid to sign another attacker in the summer following the news that Dries Mertens is set to sign for Inter Milan.

The Gunners have plans to bolster several parts of their team and Mertens had emerged as one option for them to consider up front.

The Belgian has been in fine form for Napoli with 12 goals this season and he looks set to run down his current deal and leave in the summer.

He was linked with a January move as Napoli looked to cash in on him instead of letting him go for free, however, he decided to stay put.

He is still yet to agree to terms on a new deal with the Italian side and he looks increasingly close to leaving the Sao Paolo Stadium at the end of this season.

Several teams have been linked with a move for him including Arsenal and Manchester United, but Sun Sport is claiming that he may be set to remain in the Serie A.

The report claims that Inter Milan is closing in on snapping him up from Napoli with an impressive contract offer.

It also claims that Antonio Conte’s men have prepared an offer worth £85k week for the former PSV star and they are confident that he will take the offer.

I cannot say I am too disappointed, I always felt that Mertens was too old now for Arsenal.