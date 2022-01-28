Arsenal suffer transfer blow as target signs contract extension

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow with Cody Gakpo set to stay at PSV for the rest of this season at least.

The Dutch attacker has made significant progress in his career this season and he became a subject of transfer interest from the Gunners.

The Daily Mail reports Arsenal are considering a move for him in this transfer window.

After missing out on Dusan Vlahovic, the Gunners would have hoped they could bag Gakpo.

However, his present club has just announced that he has signed a contract extension and they expect him to help them challenge for the league title this season.

A statement on their website reads: “Gakpo, whose contract with PSV was due to expire in 2025, has now committed his near future to the club until the summer of 2026. Gakpo, vice-captain of the team since the start of the current season, and PSV Director of Football John de Jong had been having talks for some time in order to put to rest rumours of Gakpo leaving PSV.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a surprisingly quiet transfer window for us, considering that we are up against top clubs in the race for a place in the top four.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to be on his way out, yet no new attacker is being added to the squad.

Hopefully, things would change in the next few days before the transfer window is shut.