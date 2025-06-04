Arsenal suffer transfer blow in race for Premier League forward

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a significant setback in their pursuit of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

While the Gunners’ search for a striker has dominated the headlines, Mikel Arteta is also keen to strengthen out wide. Links to the likes of Nico Williams have remained consistent, but a recurring name in recent weeks has been Mbeumo. The Brentford forward is admired for his pace, technical skill and proven Premier League pedigree.

After a standout 2024/25 season in which he scored 20 league goals and finished joint-fourth in the Golden Boot race, the Cameroonian has become a hot commodity. Arsenal are believed to be firmly in the race for his signature, but may now be forced to look elsewhere.

Mbeumo chooses Man United over Arsenal

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Mbeumo has decided to join Manchester United. The report claims he turned down three proposals from clubs offering European football next season, with his heart now set on a move to Old Trafford.

Negotiations between Brentford and United are expected to follow as the two clubs look to agree a fee. For Arsenal, this represents a major blow, especially if they were one of the three clubs rejected by the player.

That said, a sliver of hope remains. No agreement has yet been reached between United and Brentford, meaning a late twist cannot be ruled out.

Sané emerges as a possible Plan B

If Mbeumo is off the table, Arsenal will need to pivot to other targets. Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané has emerged as a possible alternative. With his contract talks currently stalled, the Gunners are reportedly considering a move for the former Manchester City winger, potentially on a free transfer.

Back to Mbeumo: do you think Arsenal still have a chance to hijack the deal, and would you want them to? Let us know in the comments section!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

