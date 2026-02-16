Arsenal suffered another warm-up injury before the Wigan game

Arsenal have been dealt another injury concern after Riccardo Calafiori sustained a problem during the warm-up ahead of their FA Cup tie against Wigan. The Italian defender has become an important figure in recent weeks, and the Gunners have managed his fitness carefully following a previous spell on the sidelines.

It has not been long since he returned from an injury that kept him out for several weeks, and there had been optimism within the club that he would now enjoy an extended run of availability. His recent performances have underlined his value to the side, contributing significantly to their defensive stability and overall progress this season.

Fresh Fitness Concern Before Kick Off

However, that momentum has been disrupted. According to Metro Sport, Calafiori had been set to start the match against the Latics but pulled up during the warm-up and was subsequently replaced. The timing of the setback will be particularly frustrating for both the player and the coaching staff, given the importance of maintaining continuity during a demanding schedule.

Arsenal are expected to monitor his condition closely over the coming hours to determine the severity of the issue. At this stage, the club will hope that the problem is not serious and does not result in another prolonged absence.

Awaiting Further Updates

Calafiori has delivered several impressive displays in recent weeks and has played a meaningful role in the team’s positive results across competitions. His ability to contribute consistently will be vital as Arsenal seek further success in the weeks ahead.

More information regarding his fitness is anticipated early next week, when medical assessments are completed. Supporters will be hoping that the setback proves to be minor, allowing him to return swiftly and continue building on the strong form he has shown since regaining his place in the squad.

