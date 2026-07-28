Arsenal suffers blow as target agrees deal to join club outside England

John Stones had emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent weeks followingWilliam Saliba’s injury setback, but the defender now appears set to leave the Premier League instead.

Stones has enjoyed an accomplished career in England and experienced a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City before leaving the club at the end of last season. His experience at the highest level made him an attractive option for several clubs looking to strengthen their defence during the current transfer window.

Arsenal facing defensive setback

Arsenal were reportedly hopeful of reuniting Stones with Mikel Arteta, who worked closely with the England international during his time as Manchester City’s assistant manager before taking charge at the Emirates.

The Gunners are expected to be without Saliba for the opening month of the season after the French defender suffered a back injury. Although he narrowly avoided surgery, he still requires time to make a full recovery before returning to action.

Stones would have provided experienced cover in central defence while Saliba completed his rehabilitation. His ability to perform at the highest level and his familiarity with Arteta’s methods made him a logical option as Arsenal assessed the market.

Inter Milan move edges closer

According to the Metro, Inter Milan have won the race to sign Stones, with the Italian club now set to secure the defender’s signature ahead of Arsenal and other interested teams.

The report states that Stones has agreed a two-year contract worth €4 million net per season with the Milan club. He is now expected to continue his career in Italy after deciding against remaining in the Premier League.

Arsenal will therefore need to consider alternative defensive options if they wish to add another centre-back before the transfer window closes. With Saliba expected to miss the opening weeks of the campaign, strengthening the squad could remain a priority as the club prepare for another demanding season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…