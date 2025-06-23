Arsenal suffers blow as they chase Crystal Palace star

Arsenal’s ambition to bring Eberechi Eze to the Emirates may have suffered a significant setback before the club could make any serious move. Although the Gunners released the talented attacker during his teenage years, Eze has since evolved into one of the most highly regarded attacking midfielders in English football, attracting the attention of several top clubs.

Now a regular for the England national team, Eze has become an increasingly influential figure on the international stage. His performances for Crystal Palace have been equally impressive, with the midfielder playing a key role in what has been a historic season for the South London club.

Palace’s European Uncertainty Temporarily Raised Exit Possibility

Eze helped Crystal Palace secure their first-ever major trophy by guiding them to victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final earlier this year. As a result of their triumph, the club secured qualification for the UEFA Europa League, marking a major milestone in their history. However, complications emerged due to their ownership structure.

One of Crystal Palace’s shareholders also holds a stake in French club Lyon, which has also qualified for the same European competition. Given UEFA regulations on multi-club ownership, there was a strong possibility that Palace could be excluded from participating, thereby casting uncertainty over the futures of key players like Eze.

According to Football Insider, that issue now appears to have been resolved. The report claims that John Textor has secured a buyer for his shares in Crystal Palace, a move that would eliminate any conflict of interest and allow the club to take up their place in the Europa League next season.

Arsenal Face Challenge as Eze Set to Remain at Selhurst Park

The same report indicates that if the sale is completed as expected, Eze will remain at Selhurst Park for the foreseeable future. This development significantly reduces Arsenal’s chances of securing the player’s signature during the current transfer window.

Eze would undoubtedly be a valuable addition to the squad, offering creativity and attacking prowess in midfield. However, if Crystal Palace are able to compete in Europe and retain their core players, convincing Eze to leave for another challenge may become considerably more difficult. Despite this, should a Champions League opportunity be presented, it remains possible that the player would still consider a move.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…