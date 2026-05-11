Arsenal suffers double injury blow in West Ham win

Arsenal have suffered two fresh injury concerns following their 1-0 victory over West Ham, with both Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori forced off during the match because of physical problems.

The Gunners have dealt with several injury setbacks throughout the season, although there had been hope within the club that they could avoid further issues during the final stretch of the campaign. Arsenal remain in contention for both the Premier League title and the Champions League, making squad fitness increasingly important ahead of their final competitive fixtures.

Fresh injury concerns for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s side already has several players unavailable through injury, and the loss of White and Calafiori would create additional concerns as the pressure intensifies in the closing weeks of the season. Both players have played important roles during the current campaign, and their potential absence could affect Arsenal’s defensive stability and tactical flexibility moving forward.

During the match against West Ham, both defenders were unable to continue and had to be substituted. Arteta later confirmed that Calafiori’s withdrawal was not a tactical decision, raising concerns about the seriousness of the issue.

The Arsenal manager was then questioned about White’s condition and admitted there was immediate concern surrounding the defender’s injury situation after the final whistle.

Arteta provides worrying White update

As reported by the Metro, Arteta said: “We don’t know [the severity], but it doesn’t look good at all.

“He needs some further testing tomorrow probably and I will know a bit more.”

The update has increased anxiety among Arsenal supporters, particularly given the importance of the remaining matches this season. White and Calafiori have both been key contributors throughout the campaign and losing either player for an extended period would represent a major setback for the club’s ambitions.

Arsenal will now wait for the results of further medical assessments before determining the extent of the injuries and possible recovery timelines. There remains hope within the club that both players could return before the final game of the season, although more clarity is expected after additional testing is completed.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…