Arsenal suffers fresh injury blow in title run-in

Arsenal have suffered a fresh injury setback, with Kai Havertz expected to spend a period on the sidelines at a crucial stage of the season. The German has struggled with fitness issues in 2025 and only recently returned from a previous layoff, quickly re-establishing himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

In his most recent appearances, Havertz has been in impressive form for the Gunners, delivering influential performances and reinforcing his importance to the side. Arsenal had hoped he would remain available for the remainder of the campaign as they continue to compete on multiple fronts. However, ahead of their fixture against Brentford, he sustained another injury that will rule him out for several matches.

Setback at a Crucial Moment

According to Metro Sports, Havertz is set to miss Arsenal’s next two fixtures, although there is currently no clear indication of when he will regain full fitness. The timing of the setback is far from ideal, with the season entering a decisive phase and every point carrying significant weight.

Havertz’s recent displays have underlined his value to the squad, particularly in high-pressure situations. His ability to influence matches in attacking areas has provided Arsenal with an additional dimension, making his absence all the more concerning.

Depth to Be Tested

The German’s fitness has been fragile in recent months, prompting understandable caution from the club’s medical staff. While Arsenal will be eager to have him back as soon as possible, they are unlikely to take unnecessary risks if the issue proves to be serious.

The Gunners strengthened their squad depth during the summer, ensuring they have alternative options capable of stepping into the side. Nevertheless, Havertz’s impact in recent weeks means he will be missed. As Arsenal navigate a demanding run of fixtures, maintaining balance and momentum without one of their in-form players will present a significant challenge.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…