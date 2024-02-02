Arsenal suffers fresh Thomas Partey injury setback

The prospect of witnessing Thomas Partey don an Arsenal shirt again has been cast into doubt as the midfielder has succumbed to a new injury setback during his attempts to regain fitness for the club.

Throughout much of the current campaign, Partey has grappled with injuries, contributing to a disrupted season for the Ghanaian midfielder, who now finds himself in the final 17 months of his Arsenal contract. Initially anticipated to depart in the summer, Partey ultimately remained with the club, a decision that Arsenal might now be ruing given the recurring injury concerns.

Despite being regarded as one of the team’s integral players, Partey’s limited availability for selection this season has been a source of frustration for Arsenal. Manager Mikel Arteta, expressing the collective disappointment, confirmed that Partey has sustained a new injury setback, ruling him out of the forthcoming match against Liverpool.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Independent Sport:

“With Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago.

“He’s not going to be available in the squad for Liverpool. We don’t know if it’s a few days or weeks. He felt something in a very similar area and he wasn’t able to train the last few days.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s persistent injuries are a cause for concern and we have to offload him as soon as possible.

The midfielder is clearly not reliable enough to be trusted with minutes on our team, so he must leave in the summer.

