Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal suffers fresh Thomas Partey injury setback

The prospect of witnessing Thomas Partey don an Arsenal shirt again has been cast into doubt as the midfielder has succumbed to a new injury setback during his attempts to regain fitness for the club.

Throughout much of the current campaign, Partey has grappled with injuries, contributing to a disrupted season for the Ghanaian midfielder, who now finds himself in the final 17 months of his Arsenal contract. Initially anticipated to depart in the summer, Partey ultimately remained with the club, a decision that Arsenal might now be ruing given the recurring injury concerns.

Despite being regarded as one of the team’s integral players, Partey’s limited availability for selection this season has been a source of frustration for Arsenal. Manager Mikel Arteta, expressing the collective disappointment, confirmed that Partey has sustained a new injury setback, ruling him out of the forthcoming match against Liverpool.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Independent Sport:

“With Thomas unfortunately we had a little setback a few days ago.

“He’s not going to be available in the squad for Liverpool. We don’t know if it’s a few days or weeks. He felt something in a very similar area and he wasn’t able to train the last few days.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s persistent injuries are a cause for concern and we have to offload him as soon as possible.

The midfielder is clearly not reliable enough to be trusted with minutes on our team, so he must leave in the summer.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Frank discusses Toney future amidst interest from Arsenal
Is Arsenal’s Emily Fox the best signing in this January transfer window?
Report reveals Arsenal had the money to sign a striker in January
Posted by

Tags Thomas Partey

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. It is just a blip, often happens when coming back from a major injury. Our other midfielders are fit. Let him have the whole of February to ease back into fitness, so long as he is available for the run in

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors