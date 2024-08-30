Arsenal suffers huge Merino injury blow and he will be out for weeks

Arsenal suffered a major blow on the injury front as Mikel Merino fractured his shoulder during training.
The midfielder had just completed his transfer to the Emirates after a protracted saga that lasted several weeks.
The Gunners had to be patient before securing his move, with Merino rejecting other offers to join Arsenal, his preferred destination.
After Arsenal confirmed his arrival a few days ago, Merino began training with the team. However, the former Real Sociedad player sustained an injury during his first training session.
The midfielder had hoped to make his debut this weekend, but he will now miss the game against Brighton and could be sidelined for up to a month.
While confirming the news, Mikel Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘Yes, very unfortunate.
‘Yesterday he had a collision and he has got a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he is going to be out for a few weeks.
‘First session with us. It was looking exciting, we were all very excited, everything was looking very good… he landed on the floor and Gabi went on top of him.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Merino’s injury is a huge blow, as he would have offered us an option for this weekend against Brighton.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Bad news indeed, out for “a few weeks” as well.
It could only happen at Arsenal.
Remind the lads it’s training, save those antics for opponents on match day. Intensity is good, but going full in with headers and tackles is a bit much for training.
Maybe this is a reason why we seem to have so many injuries at Arsenal? NFL and Rugby don’t seem to go this hard in practice, is it a necessity?
An honest question, I don’t know what goes on behind the scenes or at training every day. But for players susceptible to injuries (Tierney, Partey, Jesus, etc…) it’s no wonder these fragile players seem constantly injured.
It was a simple collision, and he hit the ground, don’t try to make out it was something else ffs.
Gabi fell on him ….Gabi should b careful …
It was that lump Gabbi who fell on him, not exactly the most graceful player we have at Arsenal, Saliba is the Rolls Royce, Gabriel the JCB digger
He really should have found a different way to welcome Mikel to the PL.
The analogy is spot on. lol
What exactly do is Arteta trying to achieve by saying Gabi fell on him. He could have simply said he was injured in training but no, he had to specifically mention Big Gabi. Knowing Arteta, Caliafiori is on his way to replacing Big Gabi
It’s called being honest when asked the question as to how it happened, if he hadn’t expanded on it people (like you) would be questioning how was he injured in training exactly. Te man can’t win with some ‘fans’.
Out for a few weeks Arteta says, that’ll be a couple of months then knowing us with injuries.
I don’t understand what we are doing in the transfer window – now they’re saying Reiss is going. We seem to be remarkably quick to get rid of players, and remarkably slow to get them in. We’ve lost 5 first team players, and got two in, one of whom is already injured. We were light for the CL before the transfer window, we’re 3.5 lighter now. It’s crazy.
We all have to wait until the professionals provide scans which will provide us with a more details on the seriousness of the merino injury. Until they do we’re better off not pulling our hair out or getting hysterical about what’s happened. Difficult as it may be we’ve got to knuckle down and get to the business ahead of us – ahead of us is Brighton and spurs. Arsenal need to show grit and determine and need fans support no matter the weather… we already know the drill.
He has fractured his shoulder.