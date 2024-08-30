Arsenal suffers huge Merino injury blow and he will be out for weeks

Arsenal suffered a major blow on the injury front as Mikel Merino fractured his shoulder during training.

The midfielder had just completed his transfer to the Emirates after a protracted saga that lasted several weeks.

The Gunners had to be patient before securing his move, with Merino rejecting other offers to join Arsenal, his preferred destination.

After Arsenal confirmed his arrival a few days ago, Merino began training with the team. However, the former Real Sociedad player sustained an injury during his first training session.

The midfielder had hoped to make his debut this weekend, but he will now miss the game against Brighton and could be sidelined for up to a month.

While confirming the news, Mikel Arteta said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Yes, very unfortunate.

‘Yesterday he had a collision and he has got a shoulder injury unfortunately. It looks like he is going to be out for a few weeks.

‘First session with us. It was looking exciting, we were all very excited, everything was looking very good… he landed on the floor and Gabi went on top of him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino’s injury is a huge blow, as he would have offered us an option for this weekend against Brighton.

