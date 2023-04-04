Arsenal suffers injury blow ahead of crucial Liverpool match

Arsenal has been handed a blow ahead of their match against Liverpool, with William Saliba set to miss the game.

The defender has been one of the club’s most important players in this campaign as they aim to end the season with the league title.

Saliba has missed the last two games through injury and the Gunners had been hopeful he would be fit to play their game against Liverpool, a fixture they must win.

He has formed a solid partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes in the Arsenal defence, which makes him one player their fans want to see in the team all the time.

However, a report via the Metro says he has been ruled out of the game against Liverpool, handing the Gunners a major blow.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one man we love to see in the team all the time, but the defender should only play if he is fit enough for that.

We consider him an important player and there are several more games to play before the campaign ends.

If we rush him back to action too soon, he might suffer a relapse again.

Rob Holding hasn’t done badly as his replacement so far and we can back the Englishman to keep playing well.